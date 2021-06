Our very first cat, Heidi, was a tortoiseshell kitten. We thought she was beautiful, and so unique! The first time we saw another tortoiseshell cat in someone's yard, we were surprised to see a feline that looked just like our pet! The tortoiseshell coloring is so named because their coat resembles, well, the shell of a tortoise. Keep in mind that tortoiseshells can be found in a variety of cat breeds, so their size and personality can vary greatly. Our current pet, pictured here, is a tortoiseshell named Gypsy. She is a sweetheart!