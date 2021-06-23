Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Euro zone business growth at 15-year high as demand unleashed -PMI

By Reuters
kitco.com
 11 days ago

LONDON (Reuters) - Euro zone business growth accelerated at its fastest pace in 15 years in June as the easing of lockdown measures unleashed pent-up demand and drove a boom in the dominant services sector but also led to soaring price pressures, a survey found. When the coronavirus was spreading...

www.kitco.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Euro Zone#Pmi#Reuters#Pmi#The European Union#The European Central Bank#Ecilt#Eu#Ihs Markit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
HSBC
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
News Break
Euro
Related
BusinessDailyFx

British Pound Q3 Fundamental Forecast

The Bank of England expects the UK economy to grow by 7.25% this year. UK inflation is likely to exceed 3% for a temporary period. The UK economy looks to be in rude health with economic growth picking up sharply over the last quarter. According to the latest Bank of England (BoE) report, the recovery in economic activity is ‘most pronounced’ in the consumer-facing services sector after Covid restrictions were loosened in April, with output in some sectors ‘around pre-Covid levels’. The BoE expects the UK economy to grow by 7.25% this year, supported by the successful vaccination program and continued unwinding of lockdown measures, while the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) is more bullish and expects UK GDP to grow by 8.2% this year and 6.1% next year.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Face Mask Market High Demand, Recent Trends, Future Growth, Business Scenario, Product, Technology, Share and Forecasts 2020 - 2027

Increasing number of surgical procedures in hospitals is a significant factor driving global face mask market growth. The global face mask market size was USD 76.72 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a significantly smaller size of USD 58.17 Billion in 2028, and register a decreasing growth rate of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue is expected to register a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2022 due to the drastic surge in demand for face masks due to COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and the onset of the second wave in 2021.
CurrenciesDailyFx

EUR Q3 Fundamental Forecast: ECB Review May Lead to Euro Weakness

As predicted at the end of March in the second quarter forecast, EUR/USD rallied strongly in Q2, rising from a low of 1.1704 on March 31 to a high of 1.2266 on May 25 before dropping back. Now, after the end of Q2, it looks as though it has further to fall ahead of the results of a European Central Bank strategy review that will likely be unveiled in September but could emerge earlier.
Business94.3 Jack FM

Euro zone producer prices accelerate in May

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Euro zone producer prices accelerated in May, driven by a surge in energy prices, data from the European Union’s statistics office Eurostat showed on Friday. Eurostat said prices at factory gates in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 1.3% month-on-month for a 9.6% year-on-year increase. Changes...
Currenciespoundsterlingforecast.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Sinks to 1.37

The pound slipped to 1.37 against the dollar on Thursday for the first time in ten days – extending a run of losses this week. But it was not all bad news. According to IHS Markit, factories in Britain continued their recovery last month and ramped up hiring. However, they also contended with record inflation pressures due to Covid-fuelled supply chain problems.
Businesswhtc.com

Fed, ECB minutes and all eyes on China inflation

(Reuters) – Minutes of the June meetings of the U.S. Fed and the ECB, plus the latest inflation data from China – here’s a rapid tour of next week’s top economic events and themes to be covered by Reuters bureaus. UNITED STATES. The week after the U.S. payrolls report is...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Tentative gains in Europe ahead of US jobs report

European markets are grinding higher thanks to a strengthening dollar. Housebuilders are enjoying a strong start to the morning despite the ebbing benefits of the stamp duty holiday. European markets on the rise, with a strong dollar sending EURUSD and GBPUSD lower. Housebuilders on the rise despite reduction to stamp...
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/GBP remains poised to gain above 86.10 ahead of EU data

EUR/GBP consolidates near the higher levels preserving the previous session's upside momentum. The Euro remains grounded on upbeat economic data, ECB assures growth with downside risk. BOE’s pessimistic view on inflation and interest rates weighs down on the sterling. EUR/GBP remains muted on Friday in the initial Asian trading hours....
Worldkitco.com

Gold and silver are flat leading into the European open

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver are trading flat leading into the European open. There was not too much movement in the whole of the commodities complex as copper (0.09%) and spot WTI (0.08%) remained pretty static too. These kinds of market movements are usually expected before non-farm payrolls. Risk...
EconomyFXStreet.com

Canada: Markit Manufacturing PMI edges lower to 56.5 in June from 57 in May

Markit Manufacturing PMI for Canada edged lower in June. USD/CAD stays in the red below 1.2400 after the data. The business activity in Canada's manufacturing sector continued to expand in June, albeit at a softer pace than it did in June, with the Markit Manufacturing PMI edging lower to 56.5 from 57 in May.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields dip ahead of U.S. data

MILAN, July 2 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields edged lower on Friday with investors on hold ahead of U.S. jobs data which might affect the Federal Reserve’s narrative about the economy and its monetary policy stance. More dovish signals came from the European Central Bank (ECB) with President...
WorldShareCast

Week ahead: Global services PMIs, FOMC minutes

Financial markets' focus over the coming week will be on a slew of survey results on services sector activity from around the developed world for the month of June. The surveys, including that for the UK, will be released on Monday. And while those for the euro area are expected...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Canadian manufacturing growth hits 4-month low amid material shortages

TORONTO, July 2 (Reuters) - Canadian factory activity grew at the slowest pace in four months in June as material shortages persisted and inflation pressures rose, but the rate of expansion remained vigorous, data showed on Friday. The IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ index (PMI) dipped to a seasonally...
Stockskitco.com

Chipmakers lift European shares, banks cap gains

* Banks worst weekly performers, down more than 2%. * STOXX 600 down 0.2% this week (Updates to market close) July 2 (Reuters) - European shares ended slightly higher on Friday on a boost from chipmakers, although gains were capped by weak bank stocks and growing concerns over the Delta variant of the coronavirus.
Economykitco.com

Colombia's markets under pressure after second downgrade to 'junk'

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Colombia"s markets were under pressure on Friday after Fitch become the second major credit rating agency to downgrade the country to "junk". The premium demanded by investors to hold Colombia"s debt over safe haven U.S. Treasuries jumped by 5 basis points (bps) to 255 bps - its highest since early October 2020, the JPMorgan EMBI index showed.
Businesskitco.com

ECB's Lagarde addresses commodities prices

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The ECB President about the rise in commodities prices. She said " The recovery in itself is good...
Marketskitco.com

Gold rises 1% as dollar pulls back after U.S. jobs data

(Recasts, adds comments and updates price) July 2 (Reuters) - Gold jumped as much as 1% on Friday, closing in on $1,800, on a weakened dollar as investors weighed up prospects for a tightening of U.S. Federal Reserve policy after the release of the monthly U.S. jobs report. Spot gold...
Businessrock947.com

UK factories ride demand boom, price pressures hit record – PMI

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s factories extended their post-lockdown recovery in June and ramped up hiring, but they also faced record inflation pressures due to supply chain problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic, a survey showed on Thursday. The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dipped to 63.9 from...