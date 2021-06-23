Lofty Ambition: the Stephen Kenn Loft in LA

I had to share another inspiring project by the talented ladies of Journey + Jacobs. The second floor remodel of this historic downtown Louisville building was inspired by an old world, Parisian apartment. We designed it to have low-key elegance and glamour while feeling comfortable, useful, textured and touchable. We created contrast between the bright and clean whitewalls in the main living space to bolder tones in the smaller spaces like the office, painted in a bold green. The primary bedroom was created to be calming, warm and layered with grey linen lush bedding, heavy chocolate velvet curtains and tall built-in wardrobes. The adjoining wet room was plastered in a blush tone with a modern tub, black framed shower glass and bold colorful marble tile on the floor. The kitchen was made for entertaining with a 5x8ft marble island and an accordion door on the far wall allowing for seamless indoor/outdoor living. We turned the tiny second bedroom into a meditation space with a custom upholstered mustard velvet bench for resting and built-in shelves to house health books, nicknacks from travel and extra storage. (Photos: Lang Thomas Studios)