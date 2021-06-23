Lofty Ambition: the Stephen Kenn Loft in LA

From an inspiring oval-shaped girls’ school in Jaisalmer, India, to a stunning Murano glass table, this year’s AZ Awards winners showed that creativity continues unabated. The past year marked many changes, but one thing remains constant: the power of design to inspire, to positively impact communities and to solve big problems. That’s what this year’s AZ Awards winners, chosen from over 1,200 entries from 57 countries, represent. Among them are a resplendent school for girls in Jaisalmer, India, which was built by the local community, a light installation that illuminated Toronto’s historic Fort York for one magical night, an ecological and socially sustainable reimagining of the Los Angeles River and its tributaries and much more.