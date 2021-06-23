California community college transfer students face roadblocks to bachelor’s degrees
Too few California community college students are transferring to universities, and among those that do, not nearly enough are completing a degree within four years. A new report describes a complex statewide transfer system that can prolong and derail students from achieving their bachelor’s degrees. The report released Thursday by the Campaign for College Opportunity, a California-based nonprofit, found significant barriers that continue to hinder student progress.edsource.org