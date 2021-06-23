Cancel
California State

California community college transfer students face roadblocks to bachelor’s degrees

By Ashley A. Smith
edsource.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToo few California community college students are transferring to universities, and among those that do, not nearly enough are completing a degree within four years. A new report describes a complex statewide transfer system that can prolong and derail students from achieving their bachelor’s degrees. The report released Thursday by the Campaign for College Opportunity, a California-based nonprofit, found significant barriers that continue to hinder student progress.

edsource.org
