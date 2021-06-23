Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

By Reuters
kitco.com
 11 days ago

June 23 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index hit a record high on Wednesday with investors razor focused on business activity data after Federal Reserve officials sought to calm fears of a sharp tapering of monetary stimulus. IHS Markit's flash reading on manufacturing and services PMI data, due...

www.kitco.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Reuters#Pmi#House Of Representatives#Fed Chair#Ixic#Amazon Com#S P#Igx#Nasdaq 100 E#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Morgan Stanley#Bank Of America#Treasury#Occidental Petroleum Corp#Exxon Mobil#Alfi Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
StocksArkansas Online

Encouraging jobs data pushes stocks to record highs

Wall Street capped a milestone-shattering week Friday with stock indexes hitting more record highs as investors welcomed a report showing the nation's job market was even stronger last month than expected. The S&P 500 rose 0.75%, its seventh straight gain and seventh consecutive all-time high. The benchmark index also notched...
EconomyNBC Connecticut

Treasury Yields Fall After June Unemployment Rate Edges Up to 5.9%

U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Friday as investors digested the June jobs report that showed a slight increase in unemployment rate. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 5 basis point to 1.42% touching its lowest level since June 21. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also slipped 5 basis points to 2.04%. Yields move inversely to prices.
Businesskitco.com

Aussie rates, Fed minutes and summer unknowns

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week. With markets into the second half of 2021, can the fast and furious run of the last 15 months keep going?. H1 saw some spectacular action: Oil soared...
Marketskitco.com

Gold technical levels ahead of the non-farm payrolls report

(Kitco News) - There are a few very important levels ahead of today's non-farm payroll report this afternoon. Generally, recent readings have caused a reasonable amount of volatility and today could be no exception. There are around 700K jobs expected to be added this time round and last month an increase of 559K was noted. At the moment the price is in the middle of the current consolidation at around $1781.1/oz.
MarketsNBC New York

Fed Could Be a Surprise Catalyst for the Markets in Holiday Week

The Fourth of July holiday week looks like a sleeper for stocks, with little data and quiet pre-earnings season trading. But the Fed releases the minutes from its last meeting where it revealed it was starting to talk about cutting back on its bond buying. If there are more details, it could move markets.
StocksUS News and World Report

S&P 500, Nasdaq Hit Record Highs After Strong June Jobs Report

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record highs on Friday, as a bigger-than-expected rise in monthly payrolls offered tentative signs that a worker shortage could be starting to ease, putting the job market recovery back on track. The Labor Department's closely watched employment report showed nonfarm payrolls...
StocksShareCast

US open: Stocks trade higher as nonfarm payrolls beat expectations

Wall Street stocks opened higher on Friday as investors thumbed over a key jobs report. As of 1520 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.07% at 34,657.06, while the S&P 500 was 0.29% firmer at 4,332.40 and the Nasdaq Composite came out the gate 0.39% stronger at 14,578.41.
Businesskitco.com

Energy, mining lift TSX as investors look past dismal economic data

(Updates prices, sectors) July 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, boosted by energy and mining stocks, as investors looked past dismal economic data including a surprise trade deficit and a slowdown in domestic factory activity. * The energy sector climbed 0.6%, while the materials sector ,...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields lower after strong payroll data puts focus on Fed

(Updates with market activity, analyst comment, details on TIPS) By Ross Kerber July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Friday after a strong payroll report left uncertainty about how the Federal Reserve might respond. The benchmark 10-year yield was down 3.9 basis points at 1.4407% in midday trading. That was close to its level before the morning release of new Labor Department data showed U.S. job growth accelerated in June. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 850,000 jobs last month after rising 583,000 in May, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report on Friday. The unemployment rate rose to 5.9% from 5.8% in May. Treasury yields initially ticked up on the strong job gains, then fell back. Market analysts said the trading reflected mixed interpretations about how the Fed might incorporate the new information as it decides how to end crisis-era bond-buying. Normally strong numbers would send yields higher, said Priya Misra, global head of rates strategy for TD Securities in New York. Of Friday's trading, she said, "I think the market is torn between whether to price in the market outlook or the Fed reaction." The minutes of the Fed's June 16-17 meeting, when officials opened debate on how to end crisis-era bond-buying and signaled interest rate increases were closer on the horizon than previously thought, are due out on Wednesday. Tom di Galoma, managing director of Seaport Global Holdings, said he does not expect yields to move much higher until closer to the fall when schools move to reopen, bringing more teachers and other educators back to work and dropping the unemployment rate. "I think we're geared toward a fairly decent reopening but most of it will take place in the fall. Rates will head higher once that becomes evident," he said. Friday's trading was set for an early close ahead of the long Independence Day weekend. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 120 basis points, less than a basis point lower than Thursday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.7 basis points at 0.2396%. The yield on 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities was at -0.209% after reaching as low as -0.236% The 10-year TIPS yield was at -0.905% and the breakeven inflation rate was at 2.338%. July 2 Friday 12:32PM New York / 1632 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 0.000 Six-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.002 Two-year note 99-198/256 0.2396 -0.017 Three-year note 99-110/256 0.4453 -0.026 Five-year note 100-8/256 0.8686 -0.033 Seven-year note 100-80/256 1.2032 -0.042 10-year note 101-176/256 1.4407 -0.039 20-year bond 104-64/256 1.9898 -0.029 30-year bond 107-32/256 2.0545 -0.031 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.25 -1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.25 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Chizu Nomiyama; Kirsten Donovan)
StocksRegister Citizen

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 posting its seventh straight gain and seventh consecutive all-time high. The S&P 500, the Dow and Nasdaq all rose after a report showed the nation’s job market was stronger last month than expected. It’s a sign that more workers are...
Stockssanantoniopost.com

U.S. stocks open higher after payrolls report

NEW YORK, July 2 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks rose Friday morning after the nation's June employment report showed a bumpy recovery in the labor market. Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 31.77 points, or 0.09 percent, to 34,665.30. The S&P 500 increased 13.71 points, or 0.32 percent, to 4,333.65. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 77.04 points, or 0.53 percent, to 14,599.41.
Businesskitco.com

Dollar hits three-month high ahead of U.S. jobs test

LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar hit a fresh three-month high versus other major currencies on Friday, as traders wagered strong U.S. labour data could lift it even further. The dollar index is on track to gain nearly 1% this week, its fourth weekly rise in five weeks. It hit a high of 92.699 before losing some momentum, and was last broadly flat on the day at 92.582.
Energy IndustryForexTV.com

Oil Futures Down Marginally In Cautious Trade Ahead Of Jobs Data

Crude oil futures are down marginally Friday morning with traders making cautious moves as they look ahead to OPEC members and their allies’ decision on increasing crude production. The OPEC members and allies were originally scheduled to announce their decision on Thursday. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August...
StocksLife Style Extra

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global share markets rise, bonds fall on U.S. jobs data

NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - Global stock markets rose on. Friday on a better-than-expected U.S. monthly jobs report that. signaled the world's largest economy ended the second quarter. with strong growth momentum, while U.S. bond prices fell on. investor worries over the Federal Reserve's response. Data showed U.S. job...
StocksJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Wall Street hits another record; energy stocks, banks gain

(AP) — Stocks finished broadly higher Thursday on Wall Street, adding to the gains that helped the market close out its best first six months of a year since the dotcom bubble. The S&P 500 rose 0.5%, marking its sixth straight gain and fourth consecutive record high. The price of...
Marketskitco.com

Can gold price finally rally after strong jobs report? Jim Wyckoff

Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst of Kitco News, expects more bearishness for gold and silver in the immediate future. After a stronger than expected jobs report, with the economy adding 850,000 nonfarm jobs, higher than the initially expected 700,000, gold climbed higher along with equities. Disclaimer: The content on this website,...
Marketskitco.com

JGB yields fall one day after solid 10-year note auction

TOKYO, July 2 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields fell on Friday after solid demand at a 10-year debt auction in the previous session but investors traded cautiously ahead of key U.S. jobs data. The 10-year JGB yield fell one basis point to 0.040%, while the 20-year JGB yield also...