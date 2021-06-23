Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Copper edges up after Fed chief vows to keep rates low

By Reuters
kitco.com
 11 days ago

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Copper prices ticked higher on Wednesday as investors gained confidence after the head of the U.S. central bank vowed to keep interest rates low to boost economic recovery. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 0.2% to $9,321 a tonne in official trading....

www.kitco.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Yuan#Copper#Fed#Reuters#The London Metal Exchange#Lme#Chinese#Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
Businesskitco.com

After the worst June since 2013, is gold price ready to rebound?

(Kitco News) After dropping more than 7% in June, gold is trying to rebound. Can the precious metal see $1,800 an ounce breached next week as higher inflation continues to worry industry experts? Here's a look at Kitco's top three stories of the week:. 3. Gold saw its worst June...
Marketsfroggyweb.com

U.S. dollar net shorts fall to lowest in two months -CFTC, Reuters data

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. dollar net shorts fell to their lowest level since late April, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net short dollar position dropped to $10.44 billion in the week ended June 29, from net...
Marketskitco.com

Gold rises 1% as dollar pulls back after U.S. jobs data

(Recasts, adds comments and updates price) July 2 (Reuters) - Gold jumped as much as 1% on Friday, closing in on $1,800, on a weakened dollar as investors weighed up prospects for a tightening of U.S. Federal Reserve policy after the release of the monthly U.S. jobs report. Spot gold...
Businesswhtc.com

Fed, ECB minutes and all eyes on China inflation

(Reuters) – Minutes of the June meetings of the U.S. Fed and the ECB, plus the latest inflation data from China – here’s a rapid tour of next week’s top economic events and themes to be covered by Reuters bureaus. UNITED STATES. The week after the U.S. payrolls report is...
Marketskitco.com

Gold price forecast; Here's the next level after strong jobs report

(Kitco News) - Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst of Kitco News, expects more bearishness for gold and silver in the immediate future. After a stronger than expected jobs report, with the economy adding 850,000 nonfarm jobs, higher than the initially expected 700,000, gold climbed higher along with equities. Digging deeper into...
EconomyNBC San Diego

Treasury Yields Fall After June Unemployment Rate Edges Up to 5.9%

U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Friday as investors digested the June jobs report that showed a slight increase in unemployment rate. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 5 basis point to 1.42% touching its lowest level since June 21. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also slipped 5 basis points to 2.04%. Yields move inversely to prices.
kitco.com

Gold and silver are flat leading into the European open

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver are trading flat leading into the European open. There was not too much movement in the whole of the commodities complex as copper (0.09%) and spot WTI (0.08%) remained pretty static too. These kinds of market movements are usually expected before non-farm payrolls. Risk...
Marketskitco.com

JGB yields fall one day after solid 10-year note auction

TOKYO, July 2 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields fell on Friday after solid demand at a 10-year debt auction in the previous session but investors traded cautiously ahead of key U.S. jobs data. The 10-year JGB yield fell one basis point to 0.040%, while the 20-year JGB yield also...
Currencieskelo.com

Dollar’s near-term outlook bright, but to fade in a year: Reuters poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Near-term bets in favour of the dollar should be increased, a majority of analysts in Reuters polls said, who however were split on the duration of the greenback’s bullish trend and forecast its allure to fade in a year. Tracking the Federal Reserve’s surprisingly hawkish outlook at...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains skeptical below $1,800 on steady USD

Gold buyers take a breather on the way to consolidate weekly losses. Growth optimism, sluggish yields back the bulls despite mixed data. IMF, Fedspeak add to the DXY run-up to fresh three-month high. Update: Gold prices pared some of their earlier day’s loss as US Treasury yields retraced from 1.47%....
MarketsFXStreet.com

Week ahead: RBA meeting and Fed minutes to spice things up

It’s a relatively quiet summer week for global markets. The only central bank meeting will be in Australia, where the Reserve Bank could take the first step towards exiting cheap money. In America, the minutes of the latest FOMC meeting will shed some light on when the Fed might take its own foot off the accelerator. Overall, the theme of monetary policy divergence will likely dominate the FX arena moving forward.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Yuan eases to one-week low, set for 5th straight weekly loss

SHANGHAI, July 2 (Reuters) - China's yuan slipped to a one-week low against the dollar on Friday and looked set for its fifth straight weekly losses, as rising expectations for strong U.S. job growth lifted the greenback. The U.S. nonfarm payrolls report due later in the session could affect the Federal Reserve's policy trajectory to pare back stimulus earlier than expected. The outcome was also likely to bring volatility to major currencies. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4712 per dollar, 3 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.4709. But the official fixing came in much weaker than market had expected, according to traders and analysts. It was 36 pips weaker than Reuters' estimate of 6.4676. In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.4697 per dollar, slipped to a one-week low of 6.4789 before changing hands at 6.4772 at midday, 72 pips away from the previous late session close and 0.09 percent away from the midpoint. If the spot yuan finishes the late night session at the midday level, it would have weakened 0.34% to the dollar for the week, posting the fifth weekly loss in a row. Despite the recent weakness against the greenback, the yuan remains strong against a basket of currencies. The CFETS basket index, a gauge that measures the yuan's value against its major trading partners, continued to rise on Friday to 98.21, according to Reuters calculations based on official data. Markets widely believe authorities want to see 98 as the ceiling for the index, as a stronger reading could weigh on Chinese exports. Several currency traders said the weaker-than-expected midpoint fixing could rein in some of the yuan's strength against the basket. Carie Li, economist at Wing Hang Bank, said the solid CFETS index suggested China's economic fundamentals continued to support the yuan. "With many parts of the world, including many Asian countries, suffering from the pandemic, China's relative economic advantage seems to continue to support the yuan to remain stable despite a rising dollar," Li said, expecting the yuan to trade between 6.4 and 6.5 per dollar in the near term. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.559 from the previous close of 92.569, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.481 per dollar. The yuan market at 4:01AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4712 6.4709 0.00% Spot yuan 6.4772 6.47 -0.11% Divergence from 0.09% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.79% Spot change since 2005 27.78% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.12 98.18 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.559 92.569 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.481 -0.06% * Offshore 6.6452 -2.62% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar gains ahead of U.S. payrolls, seen higher short-term

* Dollar index rises to highest since April 6 * Dollar climbs to 15-month high vs yen * Aussie falls to December lows * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Adds new comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - The dollar hit three-month highs on Thursday but traded within narrow ranges as investors looked to Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for clues on whether the Federal Reserve will start to reduce monetary stimulus sooner rather than later. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major counterparts, rose to 92.602 , the highest since early April. It last traded up 0.2% at 92.572. The index in June posted its best monthly performance since November 2016, driven in part by the Federal Open Market Committee's unexpected hawkish shift at a meeting during the month. Fed forecasts released after the June FOMC meeting penciled in two interest rate hikes by the end of 2023. Against the yen, the dollar hit a 15-month high of 111.640 yen, and was last up 0.4% at 111.560. Increased vaccinations that have led to more robust economic activity have helped the U.S. recovery from the pandemic, prompting expectations the Fed could start exiting its ultra-easy policy. That has provided a lift for the dollar. "The dollar got a justified boost in June based on physical activity taking place across the country because of inoculations," said Juan Perez, FX strategist and trader at Tempus Inc in Washington. "The rest of the world simply is not looking that safe, that prepared to move forward," he added Traders are looking to Friday's U.S. payrolls report for confirmation of the market's bullish outlook. Economists polled by Reuters expect a gain of 700,000 jobs last month, compared with 559,000 in May, and an unemployment rate of 5.7% versus 5.8% in the previous month. "We generally think the U.S. dollar should stay firm into Friday's U.S. employment reading," said Ned Rumpeltin, European head of FX strategy at TD Securities in a research note. "We wonder, however, how aggressive further gains could be from there unless the data validates expectations of a further near-term hawkish shift from the Fed." The greenback extended gains earlier on Thursday after data showed U.S. initial jobless claims fell more than expected last week, while layoffs plunged to a 21-year low in June. The dollar slipped a bit though after a report showing U.S. manufacturing activity grew at just a moderate pace in June, while employment in the sector contracted for the first time in seven months, likely because of rampant shortages of raw materials and labor. In afternoon trading, the euro was down 0.1% at $1.1843 after earlier dipping as low as $1.1837 for the first time since April 6. The euro recovered from its lows after data showed euro zone purchasing managers indexes were higher than expected. The Aussie dollar, seen as a proxy for risk appetite, slid 0.5% to $0.7464, after earlier hitting its lowest since Dec. 21, as Australia's major centers of Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Darwin are all under lockdown. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 3:43PM (1943 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.5720 92.3670 +0.23% 2.879% +92.6020 +92.2630 Euro/Dollar $1.1844 $1.1855 -0.09% -3.06% +$1.1884 +$1.1837 Dollar/Yen 111.5600 111.1100 +0.41% +7.97% +111.6350 +111.0300 Euro/Yen 132.12 131.73 +0.30% +4.10% +132.4300 +131.5700 Dollar/Swiss 0.9261 0.9249 +0.12% +4.67% +0.9271 +0.9236 Sterling/Dollar $1.3754 $1.3830 -0.55% +0.67% +$1.3834 +$1.3753 Dollar/Canadian 1.2444 1.2397 +0.36% -2.29% +1.2445 +1.2365 Aussie/Dollar $0.7464 $0.7500 -0.46% -2.96% +$0.7508 +$0.7461 Euro/Swiss 1.0969 1.0962 +0.06% +1.50% +1.0986 +1.0961 Euro/Sterling 0.8609 0.8570 +0.46% -3.67% +0.8615 +0.8565 NZ $0.6964 $0.6986 -0.29% -2.99% +$0.7009 +$0.6962 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.6285 8.6195 +0.14% +0.52% +8.6375 +8.5870 Euro/Norway 10.2210 10.2010 +0.20% -2.34% +10.2452 +10.1974 Dollar/Sweden 8.5809 8.5522 +0.25% +4.69% +8.5869 +8.5471 Euro/Sweden 10.1636 10.1382 +0.25% +0.87% +10.1753 +10.1340 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Jonathan Oatis and Dan Grebler)
Economykitco.com

Colombia's markets under pressure after second downgrade to 'junk'

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Colombia"s markets were under pressure on Friday after Fitch become the second major credit rating agency to downgrade the country to "junk". The premium demanded by investors to hold Colombia"s debt over safe haven U.S. Treasuries jumped by 5 basis points (bps) to 255 bps - its highest since early October 2020, the JPMorgan EMBI index showed.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold gains on Delta variant worries; U.S. jobs data in focus

(Recasts, adds comment, updates prices) July 2 (Reuters) - Gold gained for a third straight session on Friday as concerns over the Delta variant of COVID-19 boosted bullion’s safe-haven appeal, with investors awaiting a crucial U.S. jobs report that could shed more light on the Federal Reserve’s next move. Spot...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Euro zone bond yields dip ahead of U.S. jobs data

MILAN, July 2 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields fell on Friday, tracking a move in Treasuries ahead of U.S. jobs data which might affect the Federal Reserve’s narrative about the economy. More dovish signals came from the European Central Bank (ECB) with President Christine Lagarde saying the euro...
Businesskitco.com

Aussie rates, Fed minutes and summer unknowns

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week. With markets into the second half of 2021, can the fast and furious run of the last 15 months keep going?. H1 saw some spectacular action: Oil soared...
BusinessMetro International

Dollar falls from three-month high after U.S. nonfarm payrolls data

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar dropped from three-month high earlier on Friday, weighed down by what analysts viewed as a mixed U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for June, that showed a strong headline number but with some weak components. Volume is expected to thin out later in the session ahead of...