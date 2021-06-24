Rogers High School honored for ‘Virtual Musical Mash-up’ by Hennepin Theater Trust

Rogers High School’s production of Virtual Musical Mash-up during the 2020-21 academic received numerous honors from Hennepin Theatre Trust’s Spotlight Education program. Rep. Kristin Robbins, R-Maple Grove, released the following statement to congratulate Rogers’ students for their award-winning production: “I would like to congratulate the cast, crew, and musicians of Rogers High School’s Virtual Musical Mash-up for their numerous Spotlight Education awards. Your hard work and dedication during an extraordinary academic year have not gone unnoticed. Congratulations to all the performers, technicians, and orchestra members, as well as the individual students who were recognized. Thank you for sharing your talents with our community.”