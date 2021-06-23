Question of the Day - 23 June 2021

In Michigan, they advertise on every local TV commercial break for people to quit going to casinos and do all their gambling online. I also see that many other states have introduced online gambling over the past year. So my big concern is, will this significantly reduce the amount people will gamble at local casinos and reduce the Las Vegas casino trips and gambling? Will this make Vegas casinos continue reducing the payoffs and benefits of gambling like they've done over the past 10-15 years and now offer little to gamblers and concentrate on making money on visitors instead?