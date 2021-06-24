Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

The Effects of Vaccine Standing Orders on Pediatric Vaccination Rates: A Pilot Study.

physiciansweekly.com
 5 days ago

Vaccinations are one of the greatest public health achievements of the 20th century, leading to a reduction in morbidity and mortality associated with the infectious diseases they prevent. Unfortunately, vaccination rates within the U.S. have been declining, and many of these vaccine-preventable diseases are again on the rise. Due to this, methods to increase vaccination rates are being explored. Vaccine standing orders are one method being employed. This pilot study explored the effects vaccine standing orders placed in the electronic medical record (EMR) had on the number of pediatric vaccinations administered in one South Dakota clinic.

www.physiciansweekly.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Vaccinations#Infectious Diseases#Emr#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Medical & BiotechFox News

AstraZeneca, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines effective against Delta variant, study finds

Both the AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines maintained effectiveness against the Delta variant in a recent study, with researchers noting "no evidence of widespread complete escape from neutralization." The study, of which a pre-proof appeared in Cell, said it would "seem likely from these results" that the vaccines would provide protection against the B.1.617 variant, "though an increase in breakthrough infections may occur as a result of the reduced neutralizing capacity of sera."
ScienceNews-Medical.net

mRNA COVID-19 vaccines may increase patients' concerns about side effects

Vivid photos of the red "COVID arm" rash and reports of facial swelling in patients who have received dermatological fillers after Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccination for COVID-19 may increase patients' concerns about mRNA vaccine side effects and contribute to vaccine hesitancy. A comprehensive review in Clinics in Dermatology, conducted by...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Half of Unvaccinated People in the U.S. Have This in Common, Research Shows

Vaccinations against COVID in the U.S. started rolling out in December to a select group of people, but now, anyone over the age of 12 can get vaccinated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 53 percent of the total U.S. population has gotten at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. But, whether it's due to concern about the speed at which they were developed, religious reasons, or political ones, many people have chosen not to get vaccinated. Now, a new survey says half of people who haven't gotten their COVID shot have something in common.
Tucson, AZpinalcentral.com

Q&A: UA Health Sciences pediatrics expert addresses parents’ vaccine questions

TUCSON — A rise in adolescent hospitalizations in March and April led the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to urge parents to vaccinate their teenagers against COVID-19. Nathan Price, MD, an assistant professor in the College of Medicine – Tucson’s Department of Pediatrics, answers questions parents frequently ask about children and vaccines.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Study Finds Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine 90% Effective

Novavax announced on Monday that its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective, according to a press release on Novavax’s website. The phase-3 trial enrolled 29,960 participants ages 18 and older in the U.S. and Mexico. The study found that 77 of the participants tested positive for COVID-19, with 63 testing positive in the placebo group and 14 in the vaccine group, according to the press release.
Pharmaceuticalsyoursun.com

LETTER: There are adverse effects from the vaccine

Vaccine segregation, a potential legal risk, promotes the division of “classes” of people into the “antivaxxers” vs the “compliant ones.” The COVID vaccine is experimental and authorized by the FDA for emergency use only. According to CDC, persons who should not get the vaccine are those who have had allergic reactions. But what about the people who have recovered from the virus? Studies show a natural immunity for those who have had the virus are protected maybe over a lifetime. Our government pushes the vaccine and ignores natural immunity.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

Experts: Increasing vaccination rates is key

With the ready availability of three major vaccines, many people believe that the COVID-19 pandemic will soon evaporate like the fog of an exceptionally bad dream. Herd immunity is the catchphrase that has circulated for months as the goal to reach, and now as restrictions are being lifted statewide in many states, there is a growing belief that herd immunity has been — or will soon be — reached. But health professionals across the state and the country are saying that belief is inaccurate and detrimental, with sometimes lethal results.
Public Healthfranklincounty.news

Vaccination rates slowing for adults and children

COVID-19 vaccination rates lag in vast swaths of rural Florida compared to the rest of the state --- a pattern that also has been seen in other areas of the country, a new report shows. Neither Franklin nor Gulf counties are immune. The report, released Friday by the state Department...
Boston, MAbaystatebanner.com

Coalition looks to raise vaccination rates

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. When Gov. Charlie Baker lifted COVID-19 restrictions May 29, masks slowly began to come off, indoor gatherings resumed and many businesses began easing off mask mandates. The decision to lift the mandates came as vaccinations surged and COVID infection rates dropped....
PharmaceuticalsAMA

Mira Irons, MD, discusses vaccination rates and new CDC studies

Watch the AMA's COVID-19 Update, with insights from AMA leaders and experts about the pandemic. In today’s COVID-19 Update, a discussion with AMA's Chief Health and Science Officer, Mira Irons, MD, to review COVID-19 vaccine numbers and trending topics related to the pandemic over the past week. Also covering variants, learnings from two new CDC studies released this week, and AMA's statement regarding the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the Affordable Care Act (ACA).
Health895thelake.ca

Our Region A Leader In Vaccination Rates

The Northwestern Health Unit leads all of Ontario in second dose vaccination rates. To date 46.7% of the population has received both shots. In terms of those over the age of 18, 73.1% have at least their first dose. The Sioux Lookout Health Hub leads the way in both categories...
Medical ScienceNews-Medical.net

New study may lead to more effective and powerful COVID-19 vaccines

A new study looking at the way human cells activate the immune system in response to SARS-CoV-2 infection could open the door to even more effective and powerful vaccines against the coronavirus and its rapidly emerging variants keeping the global pandemic smoldering. Researchers from Boston University's National Emerging Infectious Diseases...
Posted by
George J. Ziogas

How the CDC Measures Vaccine Effectiveness

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in the United States is the agency that monitors disease outbreaks and public health. One of the CDC's tasks is to measure how effective vaccines are, both before and after widespread use in the population.
Pharmaceuticalsrestorationnewsmedia.com

Vaccines prove safe, effective and necessary

The Wilson Times welcomes letters to the editor of 350 words or fewer. Letters should be signed with the writer's name and hometown. Include a phone number for verification purposes. Phone numbers are not published. Email your letter to the editor to letters@wilsontimes.com. Vaccinations for COVID-19 are safe and effective....
Sangamon County, ILnewschannel20.com

Vaccine incentives working, boosting local vaccination rates

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WICS/WRSP) — Vaccine incentives are becoming very popular across Illinois but how successful are these efforts locally in boosting local vaccination rates?. Health officials at the Sangamon County Department of Public Health say incentives like free admission to local fairs and events are working and it’s reaching people not currently vaccinated.