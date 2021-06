Here is the Radio Boston rundown for June 22. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Gov. Charlie Baker says Massachusetts has reached its target of vaccinating just over 4-million residents. But some experts say that milestone is not enough to protect the unvaccinated populations from the so-called Delta variant as it becomes more prevalent in the state. Plus, new research continues to show how COVID-19 potentially impacts the brain in the long term. Join us for another week of Ask the Doctors with Dr. Benjamin Linas, an infectious disease physician at Boston Medical Center and associate professor of medicine and epidemiology at Boston University's School of Medicine; and Dr. Gabriela Andujar Vazquez, an infectious disease physician, associate hospital epidemiologist, and medical director of the COVID-19 vaccination program at Tufts Medical Center.