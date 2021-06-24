Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Headland, AL

Logan Marler of Headland receives Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship

By Jimmy Sailors
Dothan Eagle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABBEVILLE – When Logan Marler was 15, he began working as an Apprentice Funeral Home Director in his hometown of Headland. “I had the opportunity to work with many families during their darkest hours of losing a loved one,” he said. “So often words seemed so insignificant, and it was during this this time I realized the importance of giving of ourselves to others in a way I never knew before. Whether it be a word of encouragement, a listening ear, or a shoulder to cry on, we have the ability to be to light in someone’s darkest hours.”

dothaneagle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Abbeville, AL
City
Headland, AL
Local
Alabama Society
Abbeville, AL
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Nursing School#Auburn University#Headland High School#Starting#Phi Beta Kappa#English#Sigma Kappa Delta#The Jimmy Rane Foundation#Al
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Related
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...