Logan Marler of Headland receives Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship

ABBEVILLE – When Logan Marler was 15, he began working as an Apprentice Funeral Home Director in his hometown of Headland. “I had the opportunity to work with many families during their darkest hours of losing a loved one,” he said. “So often words seemed so insignificant, and it was during this this time I realized the importance of giving of ourselves to others in a way I never knew before. Whether it be a word of encouragement, a listening ear, or a shoulder to cry on, we have the ability to be to light in someone’s darkest hours.”