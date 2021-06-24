MAN1B1-CDG: novel patients and novel variant.
Congenital disorders of glycosylation (CDGs) are a group of genetic disorders due to hypoglycosylation of proteins and lipids. A type I pattern is associated with defects in glycan assembly and transfer (CDG-I; cytosol; and endoplasmic reticulum defects), a type II pattern is seen in processing defects of the Golgi apparatus. MAN1B1-CDG is an autosomal recessive CDG-II due to mutations in the 1,2-mannosidase gene (MAN1B1), mainly characterized by psychomotor disability, facial dysmorphism, truncal obesity, and hypotonia.www.physiciansweekly.com