Lucas Advocates for Rights of Law-Abiding Gun Owners, Calls on ATF to Withdraw Stabilizing Brace Guidance
Washington, DC – Earlier this week, Congressman Frank Lucas (OK-03) joined in sending a letter led by Congressman Richard Hudson (NC-08) to United States Attorney General Merrick Garland and Acting Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) Marvin Richardson urging the Department of Justice to withdraw proposed guidance on Stabilizing Braces. In their letter, the…www.waltersherald.com