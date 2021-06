Pretty Girl and Socialite Jayda Cheaves made a grand appearance at Pee’s Birthday Celebration that took place a few days ago! She was the talk of the town and I think she was the best-dressed in the building that took place at the fabulous Fox Theatre! Yes from the laid baby edges, the high ponytail, exquisite makeup job and that gold embellished peek-a-boo cut out dress, yes she ate that look up!