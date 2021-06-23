Video, Audio, Photos & Rush Transcript: Governor Cuomo Signs Safe Staffing Bills into Law to Help Nurses and Hospital Staff: "A Major Step Forward"

Governor Cuomo: "Today, I'm going to sign into law the safe staffing bills, which I believe is a major step forward in improving the quality of health care in our health care facilities. And what it says is, plan now for how to provide for healthcare systems going forward. Put everyone at the table, especially the people who are on the front lines because they know best. But the nurses, the administrators, the staffers who provide the direct care, how many people do you need to safely provide direct care to treat the patients and to keep the nurses and administrators healthy and safe? Come up with that plan, come up with it by January 1, and then the Department of Health is going to police and regulate those plans to make sure they are implemented and to penalize any violations."