Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Video, Audio, Photos & Rush Transcript: Governor Cuomo Signs Safe Staffing Bills into Law to Help Nurses and Hospital Staff: "A Major Step Forward"

Posted by 
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Governor Cuomo: "Today, I'm going to sign into law the safe staffing bills, which I believe is a major step forward in improving the quality of health care in our health care facilities. And what it says is, plan now for how to provide for healthcare systems going forward. Put everyone at the table, especially the people who are on the front lines because they know best. But the nurses, the administrators, the staffers who provide the direct care, how many people do you need to safely provide direct care to treat the patients and to keep the nurses and administrators healthy and safe? Come up with that plan, come up with it by January 1, and then the Department of Health is going to police and regulate those plans to make sure they are implemented and to penalize any violations."

www.governor.ny.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT

This is a fan page of the mayor of New York, Andrew Cuomo. With Cuomo’s daily coronavirus briefings, he has emerged as an authoritative voice during this unprecedented crisis, and brought us guidance and hope. Follow this page to learn the latest update about Coronavirus outbreak in New York, and of course, about your beloved Gov. Cuomo.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Rush, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Hospital#The Hospitals#Greater New York#Bills#Audio#The Department Of Health#Nysna#Cwa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Department of Health
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Vision Zero: Mayor de Blasio Announces Stepped-up Holiday Enforcement Against Drunk and Drugged Driving

NYPD to launch citywide enforcement campaign over July 4th weekend; DOT to begin major social media-awareness effort. NEW YORK—Mayor Bill de Blasio today joined NYPD Chief of Transportation Kim Royster, NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Hank Gutman, and Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC) Commissioner Aloysee Heredia Jarmoszuk to announce major Vision Zero enforcement and education action against impaired driving for the upcoming 4th of July weekend.
TravelPosted by
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Governor Cuomo Announces New Camping Opportunities along New York State's Canals this Summer

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced a new partnership between the New York Power Authority, New York State Canal Corporation and Tentrr to provide overnight accommodations through hassle-free campsites alongside New York's Canals this summer. As part of Governor Cuomo's Reimagine the Canals initiative and the recently announced "On the Canals" excursions program, Tentrr created nineteen fully-outfitted campsites at four picturesque locations for visitors to reserve, most within a short distance of a free "On the Canals" excursion opportunity.
PoliticsPosted by
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Governor Cuomo Announces $26.7 Million for Clean Water Systems and Local Drinking Water Infrastructure Projects Statewide

Projects located in Finger Lakes, Mid-Hudson, and Western New York Regions. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation has approved $26.7 million in grants, interest-free loans and low-cost loans to support vital water quality infrastructure projects across New York State. The funding supports municipalities that are working to update their aging drinking water and wastewater systems and improve utility services for residents with innovative, cost-effective financing solutions.
New York City, NYPosted by
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Governor Cuomo Signs Legislation Establishing Committees to More Effectively Distribute Staff in General Hospitals

Legislation (S.1168-A/A.108-B) Creates Committees Composed of Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, Ancillary Staff Members, Hospital Administrators to Create Plans to Effectively Distribute Staff Throughout General Hospitals. DOH Will Post Plans and Can Investigate Possible Violations and Issue Civil Penalties. Legislation Creates Advisory Commission to Continue to Evaluate Staffing in Hospitals...
New York City, NYPosted by
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Governor Cuomo Directs State Agencies to Prepare Emergency Assets as Strong Thunderstorms will Impact New York State this Afternoon

Thunderstorms Containing Heavy Downpours, Large Hail and Lightning Will Pop Up Across the State Today. Citizens Should Prepare for Damaging Winds and Dangerous High Heat Conditions. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today directed State agencies to prepare emergency response assets as strong to severe thunderstorms are forecast to move across the...
New York City, NYPosted by
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

First PACE Loan Awarded in NYC to Help Building Owners Meet Carbon Emission Targets Through Low-Cost Financing

NEW YORK—Mayor Bill de Blasio today announced the closing of an $89 million loan given to 111 Wall Street through the NYC Accelerator PACE Financing Program to retrofit 900,000 square feet of office space for efficiency, resiliency, and local law compliance. The project is estimated to save $2.5 million in annual energy costs and avoid $750,000 in annual Local Law 97 fines starting in 2030.
New York City, NYPosted by
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Governor Cuomo Announces Applications Now Open for $800 Million COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program

Small Businesses Experiencing Financial Hardship Due to COVID-19 Can Now Apply for Grants of Up to $50,000. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that applications are now open for the $800 million COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program. The program reimburses New York small businesses with grants of up to $50,000 for COVID-related expenses incurred between March 1, 2020 and April 1, 2021. Grants will be awarded to small and micro businesses and small for-profit independent arts and cultural organizations, with priority being given to socially and economically disadvantaged business owners, including minority- and women-owned business enterprises, service-disabled veteran-owned businesses and veteran-owned businesses, and businesses located in economically distressed communities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy