The New Zealand dollar has started with limited movement. In the North American session, the pair is trading at 0.7020, down 0.10% on the day. Last week, the New Zealand dollar fell every day until Friday, when the currency rebounded with gains of 0.95%. The sharp upturn was in response to the US unemployment rate, which rose from 5.6% to 5.9%. Nonfarm payrolls came in at 850 thousand, better than the forecast of 700 thousand. Still, the jump in unemployment made the markets uneasy, with growing speculation that the labour market is still not strong enough to push the Fed to tighten policy. This sent the US dollar broadly lower on Friday.