If Colleges Were Rated Like Uber Drivers…

On June 1, with Pride Month in full swing, Uber rolled out Right to Pride, an initiative designed to “empower a better experience for our LGBTQIA+ community, and particularly the transgender community,” according to the company’s website. While Uber had already created community guidelines that expressly forbid discrimination, as well as an in-app option to report it, the new initiative’s bulleted list of upcoming measures included changing the Uber app to allow “trans and nonbinary drivers and delivery people to display only their self-identified chosen first name,” as well as the establishment of a fund to help its drivers cover the costs of updating names and gender on legal IDs and records.