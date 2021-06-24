Cancel
If Colleges Were Rated Like Uber Drivers…

By Brandon Busteed
Inside Higher Ed
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany university leaders have praised how well their institutions managed through the abrupt transition from in-person to online education during the pandemic. As one higher ed industry expert put it to me last week: “They’ve strained their necks patting themselves on the back so much.” But fresh student ratings on the value of their education tell an entirely different story. They say past year was closer to an unmitigated disaster than any kind of success.

