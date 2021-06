Nationwide curbs will only be eased once daily case numbers fall below 4,000 and 10 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. With new coronavirus cases still averaging more than 5,000 a day despite a month-long lockdown (a.k.a. Movement Control Order), Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Sunday that current social distancing restrictions, due to expire today, would be continued for an indefinite period of time. While inter-district and interstate travel remain prohibited, and sports and in-person educational activities are off-limits, operating hours for restaurants are being extended from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., an increase on the 12-hour window (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.) allowed under the previous Movement Control Order.