Nike Air Force 1 Low Part of the ‘Move to Zero’ Campaign

Dunks have been back from the dead for a while now, so it’s only right that Nike adds them to their roster of Halloween sneakers for 2021. The Nike Dunk Low “Halloween” comes dressed in an all-leather Sail/ Starfish Black color-blocking corresponding to typical All Hallows Eve themed shoes. What makes these stand out are the graphics of eerie eyes scattered across the toe, eyestay and heel. These details on the upper are loud yet subtle as it can only be seen when they glow in the dark. This upper is paired with a sail midsole and glow-in-the-dark outsole. Yet again, Nike demonstrates how committed they can be with themes on their holiday releases.