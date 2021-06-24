Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Nike Air Force 1 Low Part of the ‘Move to Zero’ Campaign

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of Nike’s new ‘Move to Zero’ campaign, which features recycled materials, the brand will launch a self-titled Air Force 1 Low during the warmer months. Looking closer, this Nike Air Force 1 comes highlighted with ripstop across the upper, tumbled leather on the eyestays and Swoosh logos, and mesh tongues. Highlighted the pair, we have the ‘Move to Zero’ pinwheel on the lateral side and insole. Other highlights include a transparent grid overlay across the heel, a White speckled midsole, and a rubber outsole.

