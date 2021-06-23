CU Be An Accountant Virtual Presentation To Provide Information About Bachelor Of Accounting Degree Program
Students who are interested in learning more about Cameron University's Bachelor of Accounting degree program are encouraged to attend "CU be an Accountant," a virtual meeting scheduled for Tuesday, June 29, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. This free information session, presented by the CU…