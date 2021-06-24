Social Credits and Student Success
Student success and progress to graduation remains a somewhat intransigent challenge. Colleges and universities have spent the past several decades developing interventions at every stage of the student academic life cycle, from first- and second-year coordinators to teams of professionals housed in Centers of Success and programming initiatives in residence halls to engage students in living-learning communities. Yet nationally, the six-year college graduation rate has been stuck at around 60 percent for years, and Black, Latino and low-income students’ graduation rates have remained even lower.www.insidehighered.com