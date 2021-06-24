Cancel
Social Credits and Student Success

By Craig Ross
Inside Higher Ed
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudent success and progress to graduation remains a somewhat intransigent challenge. Colleges and universities have spent the past several decades developing interventions at every stage of the student academic life cycle, from first- and second-year coordinators to teams of professionals housed in Centers of Success and programming initiatives in residence halls to engage students in living-learning communities. Yet nationally, the six-year college graduation rate has been stuck at around 60 percent for years, and Black, Latino and low-income students’ graduation rates have remained even lower.

Lodi, CARecord

Guest view: Lodi Unified needs to invest in student success

Lodi Unified School District is set to begin the next school year with what will likely be record levels of state and federal funding. The LUSD board of education and administration are facing a new opportunity to do what’s long overdue: truly invest in students and turn the district around.
Oregon StateArgus Observer Online

A bill looks to prioritize underrepresented student success in Oregon higher ed

SALEM — Oregon legislators are considering a bill that would create a task force focused on success for underrepresented college students. House Bill 2590 is continuing to move through the Legislature this session. If the bill passes, a group of state lawmakers will be tasked with visiting postsecondary institutions across the state in order to meet with current, former and prospective students from underrepresented groups.
Winona Lake, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Grace Actuarial Science Degree Prepares Students For Exam Success

WINONA LAKE — Three students in Grace College’s actuarial science major, Houston Haney, Philip Wertz and Bret Wilhelmi, were recently recognized for passing preliminary exams required by the Society of Actuaries and the Casualty Actuarial Society to become credentialed actuaries. Haney passed the first three exams, while Wilhelmi and Wertz...
Atlanta, GAmetroatlantaceo.com

Draffin Tucker Hosts Successful Student Leadership Program

On Friday, June 4th, Draffin & Tucker, LLP hosted their annual THRIVE Summer Leadership Program (SLP) for thirty rising college sophomores and juniors seeking a career in accounting. The program is designed to prepare students for their careers by offering a host of activities consisting of panel discussions, presentations, mock interviews and networking with professionals from Draffin Tucker.
Durham, NCdurhamtech.edu

Oak Foundation gives $300,000 to pilot Student Success Coach model

Oak Foundation is providing $300,000 over three years to Durham Technical Community College Foundation to support a new Student Success Coach initiative to help students reach their educational goals. Oak Foundation commits its resources to address issues of global, social, and environmental concern, particularly those that have a major impact...
Compton, CAthebulletinweekly.com

Compton College student overcomes odds to create impressive success story

COMPTON—“It blows my mind that in just a few years, I’m a single mother who went from having no high school diploma, no job, no transportation, and no means to support my family to now having a job, graduating from community college, and transferring to a university this fall,” said Jessica Ramos, Compton College class of 2021 graduate and mother of two.
Floyd County, GAsky21.com

45 Students From Youth Success Academy Receive Diplomas

Approximately 45 students from the Youth Success Academy (YSA) lined up outside of Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s (GNTC) Floyd County Campus on Monday, June 14, and Walker County Campus on Tuesday, June 15, to receive their GED® diplomas. The students walked the blue carpet to receive their award from YSA...
Technologyedscoop.com

Enabling student success with tech at universities requires care

Universities have long sought new ways to boost graduation rates and ensure services are accessible, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed administrators and faculty to use technology to support the success of their students in a more careful and comprehensive manner. Ryan Lufkin, an executive with the Canvas learning management system,...
Collegesbasinnow.com

First Year of UBTech’s Student Ambassadors a Success

This was the first year that UBTech had student Ambassadors. The program was implemented to offer students additional opportunities to develop leadership, teamwork, collaboration, and networking skills. As Ambassadors, UBTech students become the face of the college by sharing their stories, mentoring peers, and recruiting potential students. The program gives Ambassadors the opportunity to make new connections in the community, aiding them in their search for future job opportunities. Those students interested, send in an application and go through a selection process. Ten Ambassadors are selected per team that serve for a six month period. Those selected are required to attend monthly training meetings and are encouraged to attend community and recruiting events. Suzanna Goodlow, an Ambassador who is returning for a second time, stated, “I used to sit back and just go with the crowd, but now I am throwing out my ideas out there. It got me out of my comfort zone to be able to talk to people and voice my own opinion.” UBTech is accepting applications this November. Visit https://www.ubtech.edu/ambassador/ for more information.
CollegesThe Chronicle of Higher Education

Student Success This Fall Will Depend on Faculty-Staff Cooperation

This article is excerpted from a new Chronicle special report, “The Future of Teaching: How the Classroom Is Being Transformed,” available in the Chronicle Store. One endless year ago, administrators could plausibly think they understood “the college experience,” because it was steeped in rituals, rhythms, and requirements that stretched back decades. The pandemic severed those connections along with any sense of normalcy — maybe forever. This fall, the academic and cultural experiences that colleges and universities aspire to offer will most certainly be new, but they will not be “normal,” and we should avoid fanciful phrasings that seek to elide that reality.
Arizona Stateazednews.com

Partnership helps schools & communities increase students’ success

Arizona State University and Helios Education Foundation announced a five-year extension of a partnership that helps Arizona schools and communities work together to increase students’ success from cradle to career. The ASU Helios Decision Center for Educational Excellence at the Helios Education Foundation campus in Phoenix analyzes data and presents...
CollegesMySanAntonio

Column: Palo Alto offers prior learning credit for Cosmetology students

As everyone begins to ease back into daily routines and plan for the future, Palo Alto College would like to remind our community that it’s not too late to go back to college. We are here to support your dreams with a variety of programs where students can learn a trade or enhance their skills for a more fruitful career path.
Elizabeth City, NCWITN

ECSU gives free book rental credits to students

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Books for college classes can be pricey, but one university in the east is doing something to relieve the financial burden from students and their families. Elizabeth City State University will give free book rental credit to all degree-seeking students for the 2021-2022 academic year. The...
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

Bank of America partners with Support Student Success program

The Education Foundation of Sarasota County and its College, Career, Life Readiness Initiative received a recent $15,000 grant from the Bank of America Charitable Foundation to help fund the Student Success Program. The Student Success Program is designed to provide tools and resources students need to prepare a plan for...
Oklahoma StateMuskogee Daily Phoenix

State regents launch redesigned college planning website

Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education recently launched the updated OKcollegestart.org, Oklahoma’s student information portal that provides students, parents, high school counselors and adult learners with comprehensive college planning and preparation information. OKcollegestart.org, the state’s official college planning website, has been redesigned with a wider content display, simpler navigation, updated...
EducationSo Md News.com

State board finds lower success for virtual students

Maryland school systems with higher percentages of students in virtual learning had lower attendance rates and lower rates of students passing their coursework since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Those were the results of a study on the impact of virtual learning in Maryland schools revealed during a Tuesday...
Madison, NJdrew.edu

How Teachers Can Use Their Hobbies to Boost Student Engagement

Infusing lessons with their personal interests can help teachers model the benefits of perseverance and curiosity. When you’re a teacher, a big part of your job is battling student misconceptions. Often students come to the classroom assuming that learning can’t be fun and that what they learn isn’t relevant to the real world—much less to their personal interests. I’ve discovered that if I show students how what they learn is relevant to my hobbies, they’re much more inclined to make connections to their personal interests and develop their own hobbies.I think of it as a hobby mindset. Modeling enthusiasm and making concepts personally relevant can do wonders for student engagement, self-direction, and relationships.
Elizabethtown, PAetown.edu

Elizabethtown College Launches School of Graduate and Professional Studies

The new School replaces its School of Continuing and Professional Studies to optimize high-demand, relevant degrees, certificates, and micro-credentials. Recently, Elizabethtown College launched the School of Graduate and Professional Studies (SGPS). SGPS, formerly known as the School of Continuing and Professional Studies since 1951, offers transformative graduate and online programs as well as micro-credentials across a variety of flexible formats. The School is staying grounded in its over a century of Elizabethtown College excellence combined with the access and flexibility lifelong learners demand.
Worcester, MAwgbh.org

Community Colleges Scramble To Recapture Students Lost in Pandemic

Quinsigamond Community College in Worcester, where 61 percent of residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, is putting out public service videos online, urging students to get vaccinated before they return to campus. “Let’s get back together. Let’s get back to doing the things that we...