Our athletes are showing up strong for the Olympic trials
Hailey Hernandez, 18, graduated a month ago from Southlake Carroll High School and secured her spot for the 3-meter dive with Team USA. Sha'Carri Richardson, 21, who graduated from Carter High School in 2018 and now runs with Louisiana State University, qualified to run the 100-meter with the quick time of 10.86 seconds. Jasmine Moore, 20, graduated from Mansfield Lake Ridge in 2019 and now numbers among the Olympians after her qualification in the triple jump.