4 Tricks to Use Python F-strings More Efficiently

Guitar fretboards are designed based on the equation of the ideal string. That is, it neglecs several factors as nonlinearities and bending stiffness of the strings. Due to this fact, intonation of guitars along the whole neck is not perfect, and guitars have right tuning just in an \emph{average} sense. There are commercially available fretboards that differ from the tradictional design.\footnote{One example is the \cite{patent} by the Company True Temperament AB, where each fretboard is made using CNC processes.} As a final application of this work we would like to redesign the fretboard layout considering the effects of bending stiffness. The main goal of this project is to analyze the differences between the differences in the solution for vibrations of the ideal string and a stiff string. These differences should lead to changes in the fret distribution for a guitar, and, hopefully improve the overall intonation of the instrument. We will start analyzing the ideal string equation and after a good understanding of this analytical solution we will proceed with the, more complex, stiff equation. Topics like separation of variables, Fourier transforms, and Perturbation analysis might prove useful during the course of this project.