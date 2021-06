Dear lady who honked and then yelled at me as you peeled past me while I was biking with my two small children on a quiet residential street:. Where were you going that could be so important that it’s worth pulling a dangerous, not to mention stressful and obnoxious, move like that? When you pulled over, and I stopped to talk to you, you asked why I would endanger my children’s lives to prove a point. Is it really proving a point to get from my house to a nearby business via a quiet neighborhood street on a bicycle carrying two small children in the warm spring sunshine?