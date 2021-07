Halestorm will embark on a U.S. headlining tour this autumn, plus perform at a collection of music festivals. Lzzy Hale and Halestorm are making up for lost time when it comes to touring, as the hard rockers have announced a new slew of tour dates set to hit the U.S. this fall. The dates kick off ahead of Halestorm’s upcoming arena tour with Evanescence, which is slated for this November and December.