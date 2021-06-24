How Woodrow Wilson betrayed China and helped give rise to the Chinese Communist Party
One hundred years ago, in July 1921, a band of conspirators met secretly in the Bower School for Girls on a quiet, tree-lined street in Shanghai. The school was closed for the summer months, and by meeting in the French Concession, beyond Chinese law, the conspirators hoped they could avoid arrest. They had come to convene the first Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, the anniversary of which will soon be celebrated with fanfare throughout China.www.bostonglobe.com