Gary’s Tea: Did Cynthia Bailey Get Fired From Real Housewives Of Atlanta? [WATCH]

Kenya Moore doesn’t back down from her opinions. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore always speaks her mind and this sometimes leads to feuds. In fact, she didn’t care about the backlash she received when she was critical of Porsha Williams’ activism. For Kenya, she just thought Porsha was hypocritical behind the scenes when there was an issue over Kandi Burruss’ activism moves with Bravo. But Porsha didn’t see it that way. And she didn’t see an issue with her asking the producers to remove the scene of Kandi and Porsha discussing the situation. In fact, Porsha said the scene being shown just wouldn’t be a good look amid the Black Lives Matter Movement.