Status Check: A New Use for the Former Home of the Sacramento Kings

Anyone who lived in Sacramento from 1988 to 2016 might remember a trip to ARCO Arena. At its best, the arena, renamed Power Balance Pavilion in 2011 and finally Sleep Train Arena in 2012, could thump with energy, seeming to make the Kings almost invincible at home in the early 2000s. Those days have seemed a long way off since the Kings departed for Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento in the fall of 2016. The arena has sat mostly vacant since then, save for turns as practice space for a Demi Lovato tour and later, during the COVID-19 pandemic, a field hospital.