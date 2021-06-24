Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Status Check: A New Use for the Former Home of the Sacramento Kings

By Graham Womack
comstocksmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone who lived in Sacramento from 1988 to 2016 might remember a trip to ARCO Arena. At its best, the arena, renamed Power Balance Pavilion in 2011 and finally Sleep Train Arena in 2012, could thump with energy, seeming to make the Kings almost invincible at home in the early 2000s. Those days have seemed a long way off since the Kings departed for Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento in the fall of 2016. The arena has sat mostly vacant since then, save for turns as practice space for a Demi Lovato tour and later, during the COVID-19 pandemic, a field hospital.

www.comstocksmag.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Steinberg
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Richard Pan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Sacramento#Accreditation#Arco Arena#Cnu#Sbh Natomas Llc#The Sacramento Zoo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Sacramento, CAsaccounty.net

Do You Have an Uncashed Sacramento County Check?

Currently, the County has more than 8,000 uncashed checks, totaling more than $2.6 million. How does this happen and could this be your unclaimed money?. If a Sacramento County issued check goes six months without being cashed by the rightful payee, the information becomes available in a PDF document on the Unclaimed County Warrants (checks) webpage. The data is also searchable on the County’s Open Data portal.
Sacramento, CANBA

Sacramento Kings, City of Sacramento and California Northstate University Announce Natomas Redevelopment Plans

Today, the Sacramento Kings, in partnership with the City of Sacramento and California Northstate University announced redevelopment plans for Natomas. The plan includes 35 developable acres of land donated to California Northstate University for the construction of a medical school and state-of-the-art teaching hospital. “We have been working diligently with...
Phoenix, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Home prices still rising in Phoenix, Austin, Sacramento

Phoenix, Austin, Sacramento, Las Vegas and Miami reported the biggest increase in home prices in May, according to a recent report from Redfin. Home prices in Austin were up 42.4% year over year in May to $470,000, the biggest increase of the 88 largest U.S. metros. Phoenix, with a 33.3% gain to $400,000, had the second-biggest annual price increase in the U.S., and Sacramento had the fifth-biggest increase.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
ABC10

Former Sacramento police chief John Kearns passes away

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Former Sacramento Police Chief John Kearns passed away this month. Kearns served as police chief for the Sacramento Police Department for 15 years before he retired in 1992. He was part of the Sacramento Police Department for over 30 years, serving the Sacramento community. Sacramento police wanted...
NBAcapradio.org

Sacramento Kings Announce Former Arena Site Will Become New Medical Center

The site of the former Sacramento Kings arena in Natomas will soon be turned into a medical center and teaching hospital for California Northstate University, according to the team and the city of Sacramento. The team is donating the land, around 35 developable acres, to the university for the project,...
NBAramp247.com

Sacramento Kings, KHTK Renew Vows

• The Sacramento Kings announced a new long-term broadcast agreement with Bonneville Sports-Talk 1140 KHTK/Sacramento as the franchise’s exclusive radio rights holder. And why not? KHTK has been the radio home of the Sacramento Kings since 1994. “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with KHTK, providing an incomparable experience...