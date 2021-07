Celebrating leaders throughout the creative community and upholding a commitment to diversity, Culture Creators hosted its 5th annual “Innovators & Leaders” Awards Brunch at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in the International Ballroom on Saturday, June 26. It was hosted by media personalities, Tanika Ray and DeMarco Morgan, co-anchor of CBS2 News This Morning. The the ceremony will be broadcast on the Culture Creators YouTube Channel on July 1st at 5pm PST/8pm EST. Of the fifth annual “Innovator & Leaders” Awards Brunch, Culture Creators founder Joi Brown stated, “I am so elated that we were able to come together after a very challenging year to celebrate Black Excellence. Reflecting on Culture Creators from its infancy to now is truly a testament to not only our resilience as people of color, but a reminder that we can and will continue to break boundaries.”