The Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Falls Police Department were dispatched at approximately 2:45 a.m. on June 17 to a structure fire on the 400 block of Highland Drive. Three adults were inside the home when the fire started – two males and one female. The two adult males were able to exit the home safely and call 911. Callers told the Bonneville County/Idaho Falls Dispatch Center that the home was fully engulfed in flames and that there was one adult female trapped inside.