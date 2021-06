I recently had the good fortune to interview director James Kicklighter where we had a long discussion covering a modicum of subjects ranging from art, artists, films, filmmaking techniques, editing, and every other avenue underneath the vast umbrella of the arts. Namely, we discussed his most recent feature documentary, The Sound of Identity, and its principal subject, Lucia Lucas, the first transgender woman to headline a major opera production – but in so many ways, that’s just scratching the surface. After a couple of hours and a transcript clocking in over a dozen pages, I came to appreciate the film more than I had the first two times I had watched it. Because what I saw was an artist with a compassionate and intelligent vision that is both disciplined and inquisitive.