On a whim, I typed "Lubbock" and "Stupid" into the YouTube search. Some of the videos that come up had little to nothing to do with Lubbock, so let's set some of those aside. Overwhelmingly a video search of Lubbock+Stupid=Driving Videos so let's just focus on those. I was very surprised that three of those videos were ones that I made quite a long time ago. Before we get to it, let me say that MOST of these videos include cursing (isn't that what you do when you encounter a knucklehead?)