Behind the Scenes of Tournament Setup at KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Steve Eubanks is a New York Times bestselling author and managing editor for the LPGA. JOHNS CREEK, Ga | On the back nine of Atlanta Athletic Club on Friday, Grant Waite, the former PGA Tour player from New Zealand who won the 1993 Kemper Open and the 1992 New Zealand Open and now coaches several LPGA Tour players including Patty Tavatanakit and Jennifer Song, took a break behind the 15th tee and said, “A lot of people think that you have to be aggressive to win major championships. But I can tell you that the two most conservative players in majors were Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. Jack would shoot the most boring 65 you’ve ever seen – fairways and greens, hit it in the middle and let other guys beat themselves. And Tiger looked aggressive. But he was always just trying to hit the percentage shot that the situation required. It was guys like Lanny Wadkins, who was the most aggressive player I’ve ever seen, and Greg Norman who were constantly firing at flags. I think if you compare records, you see which one the better way is to go.”