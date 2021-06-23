Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Behind the Scenes of Tournament Setup at KPMG Women's PGA Championship

LPGA
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSarah Kellam is a Kentucky native and former college golfer who works as a freelance content creator specializing in writing, social media, and video production. Behind the Scenes of Tournament Setup: Lukus Harvey, Director of Agronomy at Atlanta Athletic Club presented by John Deere. Pre-tournament setup isn’t just mowing greens,...

www.lpga.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kpmg#Golf Tournament#Golf Clubs#Golf Courses#Agronomy#The Atlanta Athletic Club#Lpga Tour#The Kpmg Women#Ohio State#Pga National#Pga Of America#A Pga Championship#Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Bryson DeChambeau News

Golf fans are itching for a Bryson DeChambeau–Brooks Koepka pairing at the U.S. Open later this month. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like that will happen. According to a report from Brad Faxon, the U.S. Golf Association reached out to DeChambeau about a pairing with Koepka at the U.S. Open. DeChambeau reportedly told the USGA that he is not interested in playing alongside Koepka.
GolfLPGA

Nelly Korda Grabs Lead at KPMG Women’s PGA With Closing Birdie Barrage

Ron Sirak is recipient of the PGA of America Lifetime Achievement in Journalism Award and the LPGA Media Excellence Award. He's covered more than 150 major championships for The Associated Press and Golf World magazine and co-authored three Vision54 books with renown teachers Lynn Marriott and Pia Nilsson. JOHNS CREEK,...
Atlanta, GAGolf.com

Mariah Stackhouse will add another first to her resume at KPMG Women’s PGA

For Mariah Stackhouse, being the first has become something of a theme over the course of her golf career. In 2011, Stackhouse, then 17, became the youngest Black player to qualify for the U.S. Women’s Open. Less than two years later, as a freshman at Stanford, Stackhouse became the first female player to shoot a 61 (10 under) at Stanford Golf Course — a course record that still stands. A year after that, Stackhouse became the first Black player to make a U.S. Curtis Cup team. (She went undefeated in four matches in the Americans’ 13-7 win.)
Michigan Statetraverseticker.com

Michigan PGA Women's Open Tournament

June 28-30. Crystal Mountain is celebrating 19 years as host of this event that attracts current & former LPGA players, club professionals & top amateurs from across the nation & around the world. Held on the Mountain Ridge course.
Golfchatsports.com

KPMG program to beef up LPGA statistics beginning at Women's PGA

ATLANTA – KPMG has been integral in pushing the women’s game forward. This week, they will take another step toward bringing more equity to golf by launching a statistical program aimed at providing the best female golfers in the world with the same insights used by their male counterparts. “Someone...
Golfchatsports.com

With just KPMG Women's PGA left, U.S. women's Olympic squad shaping up

ATLANTA – The season’s third major championship, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, brings with it the added pressure of the Olympic standings being finalized upon the conclusion of play. The week marks the final opportunity for Americans to jockey for one of the four spots on Team USA, which will...
Johns Creek, GAGolf Digest

What to expect—familiar and new—from Atlanta Athletic Club at this week's KPMG Women's PGA

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Depending on the strength of your memory, you might recall seeing the Highlands Course at the Atlanta Athletic Club during the 2011 PGA Championship (winner: Keegan Bradley), the 2001 PGA (David Toms) or even, going way back, the 1976 U.S. Open (Jerry Pate). The course plays host to the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship this week, part of a broader movement to bring the women’s game to traditional championship courses, and while some of the elements remain the same from previous men’s majors, a 2016 redesign by Rees Jones and a few alterations since mean it won’t be quite the track you remember.
Johns Creek, GALPGA

The Art of Discipline: How Those Contending At the KPMG Women’s PGA Stay Within Themselves

Steve Eubanks is a New York Times bestselling author and managing editor for the LPGA. JOHNS CREEK, Ga | On the back nine of Atlanta Athletic Club on Friday, Grant Waite, the former PGA Tour player from New Zealand who won the 1993 Kemper Open and the 1992 New Zealand Open and now coaches several LPGA Tour players including Patty Tavatanakit and Jennifer Song, took a break behind the 15th tee and said, “A lot of people think that you have to be aggressive to win major championships. But I can tell you that the two most conservative players in majors were Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. Jack would shoot the most boring 65 you’ve ever seen – fairways and greens, hit it in the middle and let other guys beat themselves. And Tiger looked aggressive. But he was always just trying to hit the percentage shot that the situation required. It was guys like Lanny Wadkins, who was the most aggressive player I’ve ever seen, and Greg Norman who were constantly firing at flags. I think if you compare records, you see which one the better way is to go.”
Johns Creek, GAwcn247.com

Celine Boutier builds early lead in Women's PGA Championship

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — The PGA of America turned the toughest hole into one of the easiest at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. Celine Boutier made it work to her favor. She hit 3-wood to 8 feet on the 229-yard sixth hole at Atlanta Athletic Club and made eagle. She followed with a birdie and wound up with a 64. That gave her a one-shot lead over Madelene Sagstrom among those who played early in the second round. The sixth hole gave up only two birdies at 376 yards in the first round. It gave up four eagles before Friday's play had concluded.
Johns Creek, GAGolf Channel

Rangefinders in use at KPMG Women's PGA and opinions already vary

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. – Every major rule change in golf sparks endless debates between the old-schoolers, the adapters and the shifters – players who’ve changed opinions or have no preference. This year that major change is rangefinders. The PGA of America announced in February that it would allow the use...
TennisPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nelly Korda wins first major at KPMG Women's PGA, secures No. 1 in ranking

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. – As Nelly Korda stood on the first tee, minutes away from the biggest round of her life, a serendipitous crisscross occurred. Sister Jessica, making the turn, walked over on her way to the 10th tee and wrapped her up in big ole hug. It was Jessica, five years older, who blazed the trail on the LPGA in this world-class tennis family for the ultra-promising Nelly to follow.
Golfchatsports.com

'The Amy and Adam Show:' Kordas, Inbee, Brooke discuss KPMG Women's PGA

Jessica Korda, Nelly Korda, Brooke Henderson, Inbee Park, 2016 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Atlanta Athletic Club, Adam Show, LPGA. The KPMG Women's PGA Championship is the third major of the year on the LPGA and Amy Rogers and Adam Stanley get you prepped with insight and interviews from Atlanta Athletic Club.

Comments / 0

Community Policy