Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bath County, VA

2021-06-24

therecorderonline.com
 5 days ago

… Please log in to view this content or purchase a subscription by clicking here. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password. Bath County High School students Sadie Alphin, left, and Natalie White have been working on updating the mural in the science wing and recently completed the project. “These girls have been working on this since before school even started this year. Sadie sent me sketches over the summer and then they started painting in August. They worked really hard on […]

www.therecorderonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Highland County, VA
Government
County
Bath County, VA
Local
Virginia Entertainment
Bath County, VA
Government
County
Highland County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Buena Vista, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natalie White
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bath County High School#Alleghany High School#Highland High School#Ems#Springs#Indian Draft Road#Dslcc#The Omni Homestead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell has tough choices to make on deal

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is facing conflicting political pressures as he hits the brakes on a bipartisan infrastructure deal that could give President Biden a major legislative accomplishment heading into the 2022 midterm election. McConnell, who blasted Democratic congressional leaders Monday for tying a reconciliation package opposed by...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Judge dismisses federal antitrust suits against Facebook

A federal judge on Monday dismissed antitrust lawsuits brought against Facebook by the Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of state attorneys general, dealing a significant blow to attempts by regulators to rein in tech giants. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled Monday that the lawsuits were "legally insufficient" and...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Juul to pay $40 million to settle NC vaping lawsuit

E-cigarette company Juul will pay $40 million to settle a lawsuit in North Carolina for allegedly marketing their products to children, state Attorney General Josh Stein (D) announced Monday. Stein in May 2019 became the first state attorney general to sue the company for its role in the unprecedented surge...