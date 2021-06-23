Concerts, parade among celebrations for Lincoln’s 150th anniversary
LINCOLN – The Lincoln Memorial Day Parade Committee has been hard at work planning a series of special events to mark Lincoln’s 150th anniversary as a town, including at least two concerts this summer at the Chase Farm Park. Lincoln, which was settled in the 17th century, was a part of neighboring Smithfield until 1871, when it split off into its own community, named after President Abraham Lincoln. Lincoln’s current boundaries were established in 1895 after Central Falls was incorporated as a separate community.www.valleybreeze.com