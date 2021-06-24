Bridging the years, and a river
Today is the 122nd anniversary of the first bridge to span the states of Idaho and Washington, also the first bridge between Lewiston and Clarkston. It’s the predecessor of today’s Interstate Bridge, often called the Blue Bridge, following a successful 1986 lobbying effort by then-Clarkston resident and businessman Donald T. Tuschoff. He urged the Washington State Department of Transportation to go blue instead of the traditional pale green of most bridges in Washington.lmtribune.com