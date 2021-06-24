Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewiston, ID

Bridging the years, and a river

Lewiston Morning Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is the 122nd anniversary of the first bridge to span the states of Idaho and Washington, also the first bridge between Lewiston and Clarkston. It’s the predecessor of today’s Interstate Bridge, often called the Blue Bridge, following a successful 1986 lobbying effort by then-Clarkston resident and businessman Donald T. Tuschoff. He urged the Washington State Department of Transportation to go blue instead of the traditional pale green of most bridges in Washington.

lmtribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lewiston, ID
Traffic
Local
Idaho Traffic
State
Idaho State
Lewiston, ID
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Idaho Government
City
Lewiston, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Foley
Person
Gerald Ford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toll Bridge#Snake River#Interstate Bridge#Ferries#Jawbone Flats#Asotin#U S Congress#Lewiston Tribune#Tpc Holdings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...