When I Signed My Son With Down Syndrome Up for Soccer Camp

Serena Williams is having fun in the sun with her family during their summer getaway. On June 12, the tennis pro was spotted with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and their daughter at a luxury hotel in the South of France. She made a splash in more ways than one, thanks in part to the location's diving board, but even more so because of her bright and colorful one-piece. The color-blocked swimsuit showed off Serena's toned physique, and let her enjoy a dip in the ocean. If you're interested in wearing something similar as the weather warms up, get a closer look at Serena's swimwear ahead, and shop similar suits for yourself.