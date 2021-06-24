When I Signed My Son With Down Syndrome Up for Soccer Camp
He’s tall, dark and handsome. Funny as the day is long. A little cranky in the morning. And most definitely the yin to my wacky, emotional, I’d-rather-be-crafting-than-cleaning-yang. He’s my husband, my partner and, as the kids say, ride or die love. But I have a confession. Another man made me cry today. Even worse? I don’t even know him. Just a random stranger whose information I found on the internet. The shame. What would mama say?themighty.com