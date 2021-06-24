Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

When I Signed My Son With Down Syndrome Up for Soccer Camp

Posted by 
TheMighty
TheMighty
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

He’s tall, dark and handsome. Funny as the day is long. A little cranky in the morning. And most definitely the yin to my wacky, emotional, I’d-rather-be-crafting-than-cleaning-yang. He’s my husband, my partner and, as the kids say, ride or die love. But I have a confession. Another man made me cry today. Even worse? I don’t even know him. Just a random stranger whose information I found on the internet. The shame. What would mama say?

themighty.com
TheMighty

TheMighty

Burbank, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
626K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mighty is a digital health community created to empower and connect people facing health challenges and disabilities.

 https://themighty.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Down Syndrome#Yin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Family Relationshipspsiloveyou.xyz

How My Son and I Are Growing Up Together This Summer

The first full week of school summer vacation kicked off with all three of my children attending tennis camp for four hours each day. This might not sound like much, but it was monumentally significant for me because it marked the first time in more than nine years of parenting that all my children were away at the same time.
Healthstegenherald.com

Spring For Down Syndrome

A monster truck car-crush was just one of the highlights of last Saturday’s Spring For Down Syndrome event, which also included the Poker Run. The annual event returned after being cancelled in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic. More photos and details on the event will appear in the next two editions of the Herald. (Photo by ERIC X. VICCARO/Herald staff)
Family RelationshipsGrazia

How I Had To Change As A Mum When My Partner Became Paralysed

Active family of four Jaime, Caroline, Florence and Seth enjoyed an adventurous life together, Caroline a head of support services at a hospice and Jaime an Apple store manager shared childcare 50/50, splitting their working weeks across weekends to cut down on childcare costs. With Jaime now suffering a level C6 SCI (spinal cord injury) meaning he is paralysed from the chest down and can move his arms but has hardly any movement in his fingers and currently no bowel or bladder control, Caroline has had to change her entire life as both a partner and a mum.
Family Relationshipsmumsnet.com

My husband may never walk again

..or be able to use his arms and hands properly. Diagnosis was confirmed the other day after he collapsed and has been in hospital ever since. It is linked to spinal fluid leakage which has apparently been undetected for a long time. He has been moved to a specialist hospital...
Tennisbluzz.org

Serena Williams Makes a Splash Wearing This Colorful Swimsuit During Her Family Vacation

Serena Williams is having fun in the sun with her family during their summer getaway. On June 12, the tennis pro was spotted with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and their daughter at a luxury hotel in the South of France. She made a splash in more ways than one, thanks in part to the location's diving board, but even more so because of her bright and colorful one-piece. The color-blocked swimsuit showed off Serena's toned physique, and let her enjoy a dip in the ocean. If you're interested in wearing something similar as the weather warms up, get a closer look at Serena's swimwear ahead, and shop similar suits for yourself.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I got the call at 6 p.m., left my kids with my husband and drove to her house with my socks crammed into my Birkenstocks.’: Mom urges others to ‘just show up’ when friends need you’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Once upon a time I was in my early twenties, no children, a job I could leave at work for the most part a full night’s sleep and a partridge in a pear tree. When a friend would have a baby or someone got really sick I would show up with my arms loaded full of home baked goodies, thoughtful cards, meals to their exact liking and honestly I really thought this is what service to the people in my life should look like.
Posted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Four Guys Were at a Deer Camp

Four friends visited a deer camp and were paired in twos to share a room. Hesitant to share a room with their friend who snored badly, they decided to take turns. Four guys visited a deer camp and had to be divided into twos to share two rooms. None of the guys wanted to share a room with Daryl because he was a terrible snorer.
Los Angeles, CA22 Words

Adult Film Star Dakota Skye Found Dead at 27

Adult film star, Dakota Skye, has been found dead aged just 27. Heartbreaking news just in, the legendary adult film star, Dakota Skye, has tragically been found dead at the age of just 27. The 27-year-old was found dead by her husband in Los Angeles, believed to be in a...
Valdosta, GAValdosta Daily Times

SETSER: For my son, whom I love

AUTHOR'S NOTE: This is fourth and final part in a mini-series on education. His name is James, and he is my son. He was born last weekend on June 12, and he’s currently swinging in the living room with my wife, while I sequester myself in the study for a while to hunch over a keyboard and stare into a monitor of light as I write this column.
Women's Healthmentalitch.com

Usual signs of down syndrome during the pregnancy period

The baby is likely to be offered a routine examination of pregnant women who do not have Down syndrome or other conditions. The baby is more likely to get further tests to make the final diagnosis. Click to know about Down Syndrome Pregnancy Test now. What is Down Syndrome Test?