Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Legislature, governor in dispute over budget

By Larry Persily
wrangellsentinel.com
 5 days ago

A budget debate has brought the state to within a week of the start of the new fiscal year and the risk that state agencies could close on July 1 if the governor and legislators cannot settle the dispute. The battle between the governor and lawmakers is whether the budget...

www.wrangellsentinel.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Gov#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
PoliticsKodiak Daily Mirror

House averts shutdown, budget advances to governor

A state government shutdown was narrowly averted Monday after the House agreed by a one-vote margin to a July 1 start date for the Alaska budget to take effect. The fiscal 2022 budget bill is now on its way to the governor’s office. “With this afternoon’s vote on the effective...
kjluradio.com

Missouri House to take up FRA tax today

The Missouri House will meet today to take up a bill to renew the FRA tax. Lawmakers were called back to the Capitol for a special session after failing to renew the Medicaid tax during the regular session. Failure to renew the tax could cost Missouri billions in federal funding for the program and the Governor vowed to slash the state budget by over $700 million of the tax wasn’t renewed by July 1.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Wisconsin Legislature to take final votes on state budget

MADISON, Wis. — Debate over the Republican-written $87 billion state budget begins in the Legislature on Tuesday, with the final votes to send the document to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers scheduled for Wednesday. Evers will then have to decide whether to sign the plan that's largely been stripped of his...
wgvunews.org

Legislature To Return To Capitol With Goal Of Adopting State Budgets

The Legislature is back in Lansing this week with the primary goal of wrapping up the state budget. That includes a spending plan for schools. Lawmakers are working with an additional $4.4 billion dollars in federal COVID-19 recovery funds. This money can help schools recruit teachers, get classrooms ready, and...
Minnesota Statefox9.com

Minnesota lawmakers near deal on public safety budget bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota lawmakers say they are close to reaching a deal on the well-debated public safety budget bill on Saturday. The bill, which will include some policing changes, had become the toughest obstacle to completing the budget. DFL lawmakers had pushed for police oversight changes in the bill but have struggled to find common ground with GOP lawmakers. Lawmakers faced a June 30 deadline to avoid a lapse in funding for courts and prison.
Harrisburg, PAtherecord-online.com

Legislature passes state budget, Wolf announces support

HARRISBURG, PA – Gov. Tom Wolf has announced his support for a nearly $40 billion state budget that was passed by the legislature on Friday. The state House approved the measure, 140-61, the Senate a short while later, 43-7. “Our economy has weathered the pandemic, and now is roaring forward. We are a commonwealth on the comeback,” said Gov. Wolf. “This budget will help our state move forward and rebuild a strong, equitable economy that works for Pennsylvanians. It provides the largest education funding increase in state history so our students can get the education and training they need for good jobs and to enjoy a successful life in Pennsylvania. And it isn’t any ordinary increase in funding – it is new funding specifically and equitably targeted at the most underfunded districts that disproportionately serve students of color, students in poverty, students with disabilities and English learners.
WSJM

State House Passes Budget

The Michigan House has passed a $65-billion state budget. There’s an agreement between the Republican-led House with Governor Whitmer, but not with the Senate. The House passed budget approved the release of billions in federal COVID-19 relief aid for K-12 schools. It would eliminate a funding gap among school districts. Republican Representative John Roth, of Traverse City says it amounts to the most money every spent on Michigan kids.
laconiadailysun.com

New Hampshire Legislature approves $13.5 billion budget

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire's Republican-controlled Legislature pushed through a two-year $13.5 billion budget on Thursday that includes sweeping tax cuts and controversial measures limiting abortions and diverting more taxpayer dollars to school choice programs. The House of Representatives approved the budget by a 208-172 vote of that went...
The Free Press

Deals on most budget bills take shape Minnesota Legislature

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Legislature moved forward on several major budget bills Tuesday after leaders broke a standoff on environment funding that could have shut down state parks before the Independence Day holiday weekend. The House Ways and Means committee voted Tuesday to send the environment budget to the...
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Alaska attorney general files lawsuit over state budget dispute

Alaska’s attorney general filed a lawsuit against the state Legislative Affairs Agency over the legality of the governor signing a budget bill that does not specify a start date for when the fiscal 2022 spending plan will take effect. Attorney General Treg Taylor is requesting a decision by June 30.
Anchorage Press

University of Alaska Board of Regents accepts FY22 Budget passed by the Alaska Legislature

The University of Alaska Board of Regents convened today to adopt an FY22 operating and capital budget, and voted unanimously to accept the $273 million operating budget and $31.6 million capital budget as passed by the Alaska Legislature. While both budgets are still awaiting transmission to the governor, this action by the board allows the university to move forward with distribution plans once the final budget bill is signed.
Alaska Journal of Commerce

Governor’s office seeks court ruling over budget bill

JUNEAU — Alaska attorney general Treg Taylor filed a lawsuit on June 21 against a nonpartisan legislative agency in an attempt to resolve a dispute that is contributing to the state’s slide toward a government shutdown July 1. Gov. Mike Dunleavy declared a proposed state budget “defective” on June 17,...
Posted by
KTAR News

Arizona Legislature schedules budget debate as deal solidifies

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Legislature has scheduled a debate on a $12.8 billion state budget plan for Tuesday as a pair of Republican lawmakers who had blocked it because of concerns over massive tax cuts and their effects on city finances said they now mainly back the plan. Republican...
Kenai Peninsula Clarion

Courts asked to clarify budget dispute

Attorney General Treg Taylor asked for clarification from an Alaska Superior Court regarding an ongoing budget dispute between Gov. Mike Dunleavy and state lawmakers. In a news release Monday, Taylor said the courts need to step in to resolve a dispute between branches of government. The Alaska State Legislature passed...
Texas StatePosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Texas governor vetoes funding for Legislature after Democrats block voting bill

Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed funding for the Texas state Legislature after Democrats in the state House blocked the Republican-backed election reform bill. This follows through with a threat he made at the end of May when Democrats blocked S.B. 7 by walking out of the regular legislative session, meaning the House did not have a quorum and therefore could not pass the bill. Among other changes, the bill would create new rules for mail-in voting and provide more access to poll watchers.
NBC26

Texas governor vetoes state legislature funding in response to election bill walkout

The governor of Texas has reportedly vetoed funding for the state’s legislature in response to Democratic lawmakers who previously staged a walkout that prevented his priority bills from passing during the most recent session. The Texas Tribune and The Dallas Morning News report that Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed a section...
madison

Wisconsin Legislature's budget committee wraps up with massive tax cuts

Taking advantage of an unexpected revenue windfall, Republicans on the Wisconsin Legislature's budget committee voted Thursday to approve about $3.4 billion in income, business and property tax cuts, wrapping up its work on the two-year spending plan. "If we had predicted a year ago we'd be in this position today,...
rock947.com

State Budget Committee Finishes Its Work, Legislature Votes Next

MADISON, WI (WRN) – Republican leaders of the legislature’s Joint Finance Committee took a victory lap Thursday, prior to final action on their two year state budget. Representative Mark Born says it represents a major improvement on what was sent them, by Democratic Governor Tony Evers. “We knew that Governor...