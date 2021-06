The Extension Will Be Available to the Classes of 2021, 2022, and 2023. TRENTON – Building on his commitment to ensuring a high-quality education for all New Jersey students, Governor Phil Murphy today signed legislation (S3434/A5366) to offer an additional year of public education and related services to students with disabilities. This bill will provide a temporary one-year extension of special education and related services to students with disabilities who exceed, or will exceed, the current age of eligibility for special education and related services in the 2020-2021, 2021-2022, or 2022-2023 school year following a determination by the student’s Individualized Education Program (IEP) team that such education and/or services are necessary.