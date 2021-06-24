Boy who saved Roseville zoo bears decades ago writes a book about it
Roseville made national headlines two decades ago when 14-year-old Justin Barker went on a quest to save two neglected black bears at the old Royer Park Zoo. Barker's exploits return to Placer County in print as the grown-up activist wrote a book on his experience, "Bear Boy: a coming-of-age story about standing up for animals, questioning authority, and discovering the power of activism." The Roseville Press Tribune is featured in the book.goldcountrymedia.com