Senior Cub Center birthdays

The Hilton-Parma Senior Center is resuming its monthly evening meals this July for the first time since the pandemic hit. The free event will take place on Wednesday, July 21, at the Hilton Community Center, 59 Henry Street, and is sponsored by the Hilton Lions Club. The dinner will be a picnic style with the choice of a burger or hot dog, salads, and dessert. Musical entertainment will be provided by Linda Berky, who plays jazz, pop, rock, and country. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., with dinner served at 4 p.m. and entertainment beginning at 5 p.m.