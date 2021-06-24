Cancel
Lifestyle

Senior Cub Center birthdays

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur friends over at the Senior Cub Center are back in full swing! Shown above are the birthday cubs for May. From left to right: Wanda Swaim, Jerri Ford, Glen Wiley and Ellen Hardin. happy birthday!

#Birthdays#Happy Birthday#Cubs#Cub Center
Lifestyle
WandaVision
Northbrook, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Connect with Friends at Senior Center Welcome Back Picnic

With Illinois now in Phase 5, Northbrook Park District Senior Center members are ready to celebrate!. A Welcome Back Picnic is set for Friday, June 18 from noon-3:30pm at Village Green Park. Sponsored by Whitehall of Deerfield, the event will feature entertainment by Vegas style singer and entertainer Vito Zato and a variety of lawn games.
Cheektowaga, NYcheektowagabee.com

Senior Center to hold barbecue fundraiser

The Cheektowaga Senior Center will hold a drive-thru chicken dinner with meals provided by Carrubba’s Chicken Pit, on the front lot of the Cheektowaga Senior Center from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 3349 Broadway. The dinners are $15 each and the proceeds from the event will benefit the Cheektowaga Senior Citizen’s Foundation Inc. Each dinner will include a […]
Henry County, OHNorthwest Signal

Henry County Senior Center programs

The art room and wood shop will also be open daily during this week. Card and board games are allowed, but there will be no tournaments or switching tables. Open corn hole in the gymnasium, 10 a.m. Bible study in the reflection room, 10:30 a.m. “On the Road Again” meeting...
Sulphur Springs, TXeasttexasradio.com

“Learning With Libby” At Sulphur Springs Senior Center

Libby Davis with Angels Care Home Health will be starting Community Classroom, “Learning with Libby,” tomorrow in Sulphur Springs. She will be at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center on the third Friday of each month at 10:45 to talk about a different topic each month. They will also be doing Blood Pressure Checks. There will be snacks, and door prizes available.
Gravette, ARArkansas Online

Senior Center celebrates retirement in Gravette

GRAVETTE -- Patrons at the Billy V. Hall Senior Activity Center enjoyed a double celebration June 18. Causes for celebration were a retirement party for a Center employee and the upcoming annual observance of Father's Day. Several visitors came out for breakfast at the Center and stayed throughout the morning for the festive events.
Robertsdale, ALgulfcoastnewstoday.com

Seniors in Robertsdale welcomed back with June Birthday Bash

ROBERTSDALE, Alabama — The George P. Thames Adult Activity Center held its first Birthday Bash in well over a year on Wednesday, June 16 at the center on East Chicago Street in Robertsdale. Father’s Day was celebrated with goodies for all the men in the group. Lunch with a variety...
Edmonds, WAedmondsbeacon.com

Edmonds Waterfront Center opens senior cooling center

Starting Friday, June 25, and running through Monday, June 28, the Edmonds Waterfront Center will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. as a Senior Cooling Center. If you are a senior and feeling over-heated, you are invited to air conditioning and bottled water at the center. The Senior Center/Waterfront Center...
YogaMurray Ledger & Times

MURRAY-CALLOWAY COUNTY SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER

The Senior Citizens Center is at 607 Poplar St. Lunch is served Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. for a suggested donation of $2. Our exercise room is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Those 60 and older are invited to exercise at no cost, as well as take advantage of other activities and services we offer. Contact the center at 270-753-0929 for more information. This information is made possible by state and/or federal funding provided by the Department for Aging and Independent Living.
Hilton, NYwestsidenewsny.com

Hilton-Parma Senior Center resuming monthly dinners

The Hilton-Parma Senior Center is resuming its monthly evening meals this July for the first time since the pandemic hit. The free event will take place on Wednesday, July 21, at the Hilton Community Center, 59 Henry Street, and is sponsored by the Hilton Lions Club. The dinner will be a picnic style with the choice of a burger or hot dog, salads, and dessert. Musical entertainment will be provided by Linda Berky, who plays jazz, pop, rock, and country. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., with dinner served at 4 p.m. and entertainment beginning at 5 p.m.
Lewis County, WVWVNews

Lewis County Senior Center Transportation and Menu

Daily: Weston Arbors, 10 a.m.; Criss Manor, 8:15 and 10:15 a.m.; Weston Commons, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday: Walmart, 12:30 p.m. Call to be put on the list. Thursday: Clover Fork, Orlando, Oil Creek and Walkersville. Out-of-county transportation: Requests for transportation to medical appointments must be made in advance by calling David...
Howell, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Smiles And More Return As Senior Center Reopens

HOWELL – After being forced to close for over 15 months, the Howell Senior Center has finally opened their doors to members. March 16, 2020 was the day the center had to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the center being a second home to many seniors in Howell, its closure caused them to be trapped in their homes with nowhere to go. Some even had no groceries.
Farmington, MOmymoinfo.com

Farmington Senior Center Is Back Open

(Farmington) For the first time since March of 2020, the Farmington OAKS Senior Center has re-opened for seniors 60 and older to eat lunch together. Ursula Warren is the Director of the Senior Center and says that discussions to re-open began right after she was hired last December. During the...
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Ex-etiquette: Accept invite to visit ex in hospital

Q. My ex is in the hospital. He’s very sick and has asked to see me. We broke up four years ago because I could not get along with his oldest child. I probably should not have moved in when I did. His son and I never did get along, and the situation got so bad, either I had to go or his child had to go, and since I knew that would never happen, I moved out. I still love my ex. I always will. Ironically, it is his oldest, who is now 22, who contacted me. Should I visit my ex in the hospital? What’s good ex-etiquette?
Niskayuna, NYniskayuna.org

Senior Center Gershon's Orders Notice

The Niskayuna Senior Center is scheduled to have work done on our telephone system on Monday 6/21 and may experience phone interruption throughout the day. We are encouraging seniors who wish to order a meal for next week from Gershon's to call us at (518) 372-4969, tomorrow, Thursday 6/17, to guarantee the order is received by our staff. If you are unable to reach us, please email Linda at lobrien@niskayuna.org by noon on Monday. For a list of meals scheduled for June click HERE.
Alexandria, MNEcho Press

A new way to check-in at the Alexandria Senior Center

New technology is helping things run more smoothly at the Alexandria Senior Center. "Senior Space is a quick and easy check-in system that allows members, guests, workers, and volunteers to check-in," said Nancy Haggenmiller, executive director of the Alexandria Senior Center, via a computerized kiosk near the entrance inside the Alexandria Senior Center.