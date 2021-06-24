Law and Order: Socorro Police Department

The following items were taken from reports at the Socorro Police Department. Officers were called at 3:40 p.m. to the 1100 block of California on a report of vehicles chasing another vehicle. As officers were looking for the vehicles, dispatch radioed that the victim was on Harold Drive. Officers met with victim 1 who said he was confronted by the suspects for an unknown reason, and fled. He said when he pulled into the driveway of his home, the suspect tried to confront him at the residence. Victim 2 stated one male suspect was about to kick open the door but the door was open. Victim 2 told them he was calling police and the suspects left. Victim 1 said he did not want any charges filed but was able to identify three of the suspects. The officers were able to contact two of the suspects. One stated he was trying to contact victim 1 because he took a wallet from one of his family members. The officer met with victim 1 and asked about the theft of the wallet. He denied taking the wallet. The officer then met with the family member who had the wallet stolen. He said victim 1 approached him and took the wallet by force, but that he was able to get his wallet back after following victim 1 to his home. The male stated he did not want charges filed for the theft of his wallet.