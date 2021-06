Lumber’s twists and turns resulting from the pandemic are Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell’s guide to the future of the U.S. economy. Last week, Powell acknowledged increasing inflation, saying new rate estimates exceed forecasts from three months prior. The Washington Post notes the economy can go one of two ways: Toward a remarkable period of strength and rising incomes or previously unseen inflation for everyday goods and services. Could the extreme uptick in lumber prices and the recent drops be indicative of the economy’s future? Powell believes so.