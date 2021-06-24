Happy to call Craigmont home

CRAIGMONT — Gary and Ren’a Ball are realistic about the status of their small town that has shrunken to a shell of the vibrant community it used to be when they were young.

Even so, both of them say there’s no place else they’d rather live.

“I don’t want to live anywhere else,” Gary said. “I like the people that are here.”

And Ren’a added: “Let’s just say, when we go to Lewiston, we can’t wait to get home.”

Gary, 75, and Ren’a, 69, are this year’s grand marshals for Saturday’s Craigmont June Picnic celebration.

Activities begin at 3 p.m. Friday with a cornhole tournament at the city park and continue throughout the weekend with a parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, various games and contests, the American Legion barbecue at noon and a street dance at 7 p.m. with the band American Bonfire. There will also be an ATV/UTV treasure hunt starting at 11 a.m. Sunday.

It’s gatherings such as this, the Balls say, that help people reconnect and make Craigmont a desirable place to live.

“We know our neighbors and we’re friendly with our neighbors,” said Ren’a. “We’ve always lived in small communities, so I think Craigmont has just been a good fit for us.”

Gary and Ren’a both graduated from Highland High School at Craigmont and married almost 50 years ago. Gary has worked at various jobs but his primary occupation was hauling heavy equipment for Seubert Excavation Inc., based in Cottonwood. That job kept him away from home weeks at a time but he loved it, he said, and retired in 2009 after 33 years.

He’s been involved in community growth and revitalization projects, including representing the town on the Ida-Lew board to help find economic solutions for the region. Gary also serves on the county planning and zoning commission.

Ren’a has held a number of positions in the community, including as a secretary for the former law firm of Strom and Longeteig and at Channel Lumber Co.

In 1989, Ren’a won the award for Lewis County for the Idaho State Centennial “design a seal” contest for the state’s centennial. The seal now hangs with the other 43 county seals near the Capitol building in Boise.

She also helps organize the high school class reunions that are held each year during June Picnic.

From their vantage point, they’ve seen the struggles of keeping their small town alive.

“We’ve definitely become a bedroom community,” Gary said, noting that most of the people in town who have jobs commute to Lewiston or elsewhere.

“It’s just the way things change,” he said. “Businesses here (in the past) did not necessarily depend on through-traffic. People worked here and they had stores here and slowly the population changed from working in the small stores and (grain) elevator and sawmill and (people) moved to Lewiston for more money or better living conditions. Everybody started commuting and that happened before the highway (U.S. Highway 95 that was rebuilt to bypass the town in the 1990s) went through.”

“Sadly, we take everything for granted,” Ren’a added. ‘Like the businesses. Losing a bank — it just affects everybody. Losing a store affects everybody.”

In the past couple of decades, the town has dwindled to no more than a handful of businesses. Farms have consolidated; many older residents have died or moved away; and there doesn’t seem to be much prospect in the immediate future, the Balls say, for people to invest in rebuilding lost industries.

But there are a few hopeful signs. People from places such as Boise or California have moved to the area recently and have bought old farms and homes and are remodeling them.

A few new families with children have come to town and the school population appears to be stable for the time being. Patrons of the school district faithfully support the supplemental levy each year.

Ren’a said she is optimistic.

“I don’t see (Craigmont) slowly evolving and becoming a Fenn or a Mohler (two nearby ghost towns) or something like that,” Ren’a said. “I think right now we’re at a plateau and we’ve talked to people who are interested in doing something (in town). They just haven’t gotten to that part yet.”

And events such as June Picnic, when former residents return and the town once again blossoms, prove that there’s still life in the community.

“It’s not a big drawing card here, but it’s a comfortable place to live,” Gary said.

Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.

Craigmont June Picnic

When: Friday-Sunday.

Notable events: Cornhole tournament, 3 p.m. Friday; 5K run/walk, 8 a.m. Saturday; parade, 10 a.m. Saturday; ping-pong ball drop, 11:30 a.m. Saturday; egg toss, 4:30 p.m. Saturday; street dance, 7 p.m. Saturday; ATV/UTV treasure hunt, 11 a.m. Sunday.