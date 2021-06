The Healdsburg Prune Packers gave local fans a taste of things to come in the first week of California Collegiate League baseball action, claiming four wins in five outings. The Pack opened the 2021 campaign with an electrifying, 13-9 victory over the visiting Solano Mudcats, followed by wins over the Lincoln Potters (5-1), Nor Cal U (10-0) and Game Prep Trojans (2-0). Their lone loss came in a 2-0 setback to the Walnut Creek Crawdads on June 10.