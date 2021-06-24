Cancel
Olney, TX

David Cox Rhythm Path

olneyenterprise.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Cox of Rhythm Path was one of the features from the Olney Community Library and Arts Center’s (OCLAC) summer programs on June 8. Rhythm Path is a hands-on interactive program that brings in West African handmade drums for participants to learn how to play. The program teaches about rhythm and how to play together with other musicians. Cox said, “the goal is for everyone to be one big band, so they are all contributing, listening and learning how to play together.” To learn more about Rhythm Path please visit their website at rhythmpath.com. To learn more about the OCLAC summer programs please visit their Facebook page at @OlneyCommunityLibrary. Photo by Will Sadler.

Olney, TX
#Arts Center#Drums#Rhythm Path#Oclac#West African
