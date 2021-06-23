DSP Group Inc (DSPG)

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,768,000 after purchasing an additional 172,383 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,004,000 after acquiring an additional 569,989 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,036,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,503,000 after acquiring an additional 179,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,856,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.