Webinar – The Incubators of Innovation: Academic Medical Centers As Digital Health Champions

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcademic Medical Centers As Digital Health Champions. Academic medical center incubators are launching pads for digital health, medical device and health information startups as they develop and prepare their ideas and innovations for market entry. Launching a health innovation company is challenging, involving a myriad of steps to ensure the product demonstrates patient-care value, has an entry point into the medical system and can meet regulatory reimbursement requirements. More and more, savvy innovators are choosing to align with a top medical center incubator to secure a proving ground. Centers of medical excellence are the early stage health enterprise “Ivy League” of validation. Providing seed funds, mentorship and networking opportunities, incubators and accelerators play a critical role in setting up innovators, particularly in the field of digital health, for success and speeding their path to market.

#Innovation#Academic Medical Center#Webinars#Health Systems#Digital Health Champions#Galien Digital#Galien Forum Usa#The Galien Foundation#Irb
