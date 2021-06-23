Titus Andronicus Detail Belated 10th-Anniversary Celebration of 'The Monitor'

On Friday, July 9 at 12 p.m., Bay Chamber will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Music School with a YouTube premiere called “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Harbor.” To honor this historic year, Bay Chamber commissioned faculty member and composer, John Mehrmann to write a piece that could be performed together, virtually, by all members of the community. Mehrmann, inspired by Mozart’s “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star,” a stalwart of children’s music instruction, wrote a moving and powerful work that includes all instruments, all levels of ability, and as many musicians who were able to participate.