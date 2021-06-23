Three strategies to battle your biggest debts

(BPT) - Debt: Americans’ least favorite four-letter word. But for many, it looms over their everyday lives. According to a recent report from The Pew Charitable Trusts, nearly 80% of Americans are saddled with some type of debt, leaving many of them feeling trapped and hopeless. Debt can negatively impact your credit score and a low credit score can harm your ability to access credit or to obtain the most favorable pricing and terms. However, breaking those shackles is still possible with the right strategy and guidance. Part of that strategy comes down to addressing the proper debts first.